Pantum Showcases Latest Product and Technology Innovation at 134th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantum, a leading provider of printing solutions specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of laser printers and toner cartridges, is set to unveil its latest product offerings and cutting-edge innovations at its debut appearance in the 134th China Import and Export Fair(also known as the Canton Fair). The event commenced on October 15, 2023, in Guangzhou, China.

At present, Pantum has mastered complete technologies and products at all levels to fulfil various users' needs. Pantum has a full range of products from entry level to high level, single function to multi-function, monochrome to color, a4 to a3, laser printers to extended products. At this Canton Fair, users will see Pantum's changes in new products.

As a brand making its first appearance at the Canton Fair, Pantum will feature two new highly efficient product series designed for simplicity and ease of use: the CM2100 series, a 20ppm A4 color laser printer series, and the BM2300 series, a 22ppm A4 monochrome laser printer series. Pantum is at booth B32-34 of Hall 6.1 at the Canton Fair Complex.

Leon Zhang, Deputy Marketing Manager of Pantum, expressed, "The five-day Canton Fair as the most important exhibition in China, and the largest import and export trade show, has huge influence on a global scale. Participating in this influential international trade show provides Pantum with the opportunity not only to introduce our flagship products and brand strength to global buyers, but also is a key step as we accelerate our global market development. We hope to collaborate with partners both domestically and internationally to achieve mutual success."

The CM2100 series offers an unparalleled printing experience with outstanding color performance, boasting a printing speed of up to 20 pages per minute (ppm) for A4-sized paper. It also features the merge scan capability with ADF and Flatbed, enabling users to scan multi-page documents and compile them into a single document to improve working efficiency. The series is also compatible with ChromeOS, the Wi-Fi model supporting Bluetooth network configuration, and the ADF (automatic document feeder) model equipped with a 3.5-inch touchscreen.

The BM2300 series, designed for ease of operation, offers driver-free installation for Win8.1/Win10/Win11 systems. The Wi-Fi model provides Bluetooth network configuration and supports 2.4G/5G dual-band Wi-Fi, along with the Pantum PiPMe Management Software.

In the meantime, Pantum is also highlighting two new monochrome high-speed laser printers at the Canton Fair, tailored for offices with exceptional efficiency and effortless operation. The BM5200 series sets new productivity standards with a rapid printing speed of up to 42ppm for A4 papers, Single-pass Duplex Scanning (DADF), FPOT of less than 5.9 seconds, and a maximum paper input capacity of up to 1,410 pages. The BM5200ADW model supports 2.4G/5G dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth configuration, and the Pantum PiPMe Management Software.

The CM270ADN A3 color laser printer has a printing speed of 25ppm and supports auto duplex printing, copying, and scanning capabilities. It supports secure and confidential printing with direct scan or print from USB disk feature. The 7-inch color panel also enhances interaction to improve user experience.

Pantum's showcase at the Canton Fair also includes a variety of color and monochrome laser printers for A3 and A4 with printing speeds ranging from 20 to 42ppm, as well as label printers and scanners.

Pantum is always committed to introducing exciting new products catering to the needs of both enterprises and individual users. The company welcomes all guests to visit Pantum's booth at the Canton Fair, and witness firsthand the cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance of its printers, label printers, and scanners. Stay tuned for more exciting developments from Pantum.

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is a printer manufacturer with comprehensive portfolio covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. Since 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion with a current global footprint of more than 110 countries. With its patented technology, Pantum is committed to meeting evolving printing needs by offering cost-effective, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products, along with reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum continues to deliver enhanced value to its customers through its budget-friendly products and premium services.

