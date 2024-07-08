Parents: Discover the Three Essential Pillars of Childcare for Your Child's Optimal Development

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morinaga Milk is unveiling the three key pillars of childcare under its latest campaign: Potential-Attention-Nutrition. As a leading brand under Kalbe Nutritionals, Morinaga is launching this campaign to help 21st century parents meet the challenges of raising children amid rapid technological advancements and societal changes.

Studies show that many parents have not yet fully focused on the proper parenting approaches needed to recognize, develop, and support a child's potential. In addition, nutritional needs are often overlooked, even though they can be easily met through nutritious daily meals and milk.

Three Key Pillars of Childcare for the Next Generation of Leaders

Children — including Generation Alpha born between 2010 and 2024, as defined by McCrindle Research — have significant potential to improve the world's future, as they are projected to be the biggest and most technologically integrated generation to date. Growing up with online learning, the influx of social media information, and the rapid development of AI (Artificial Intelligence), these children share several characteristics:

Early mastery of technology

Digitally educated

Dependence on technology

Ability to multitask

Creativity in using social media

Different social interactions

Acceptance of diversity

Every parent wants their child to stand out and excel within their generation. However, without a proper understanding of their own parenting needs, parents cannot optimally support their child's development. Prof. Dr. Roes Mini Agoes Salim M. Psi, a senior professor and psychologist commonly referred to as Bunda Romy, emphasizes the importance of the three key pillars of Potential-Attention-Nutrition. "For children to grow into multi-talented, global citizens with healthy intellectual, emotional, and spiritual intelligence, a synergy of the 3 pillars of parenting is needed; namely, Potential-Attention-Nutrition, which parents should apply to their children from an early age."

To achieve healthy growth and development of children, it is important for parents to understand how to implement the three key pillars of Potential-Attention-Nutrition in a balanced manner. "The Potential pillar is about parents recognizing and optimizing their child's innate abilities, such as learning modalities and multiple intelligences, which helps provide appropriate stimulation. Attention refers to caregiving patterns that allow children to grow healthily and holistically. The Nutrition pillar refers to meeting the right nutritional needs to support physical health and cognitive development," explains Bunda Romy.

When parents do not start focusing on their child's development from an early age, it can have dire consequences for the child's future. Without attention to proper parenting, identifying potential, and meeting nutritional needs, children cannot grow optimally according to their interests, talents, and abilities. "It's important for parents to effectively integrate these three pillars from an early age in a balanced way. So that children can grow well and ultimately be empowered to achieve their dreams," says Bunda Romy.

In an educational seminar, the pediatrician Dr. Bernie Endyarni Medise, Sp.A(K), MPH, a specialist on child growth and development, urges that the three key pillars, Potential-Attention-Nutrition, be implemented from the first 1000 days of life, often referred to as the golden period of growth. This is the time when the brain and bodily organs develop the most rapidly, with approximately 86% of the brain's neurons being formed, making it a critical time for behavioral and developmental progress. "This period is crucial because it sets the blueprint for a child's growth, development, and behavior, affecting whether they will reach their full potential. Parents need to explore the child's potential, give them the attention they need, and make sure their nutritional needs are met."

Nutrition also plays a critical role during this period and should be balanced between carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals to support healthy physical growth, a robust immune system, and cognitive development. "Ideally, after the first year, 70% of a child's nutritional needs should come from solid foods, while the remaining 30% can continue to be met through continued breastfeeding and/or formula feeding. This ensures that the child's nutritional needs are met. Parents also need to provide appropriate stimulation to support optimal growth," adds Dr. Bernie. During the first 1000 days, fetal brain growth is rapid, and by birth the brain contains approximately 100 billion neurons ready to form synaptic connections. Lack of nutrition and stimulation during this period can significantly slow brain development, which is linked to cognitive growth and future intelligence.

Choosing the right infant milk is critical to supporting brain intelligence, immunity, and optimal growth, says Dr. Muliaman Mansyur, Medical Head at Kalbe Nutritionals. "Parents can choose milk with high levels of AA and DHA, choline, and iron to support brain development; as well as alpha-lactalbumin that is rich in the amino acids tryptophan and cysteine to help regulate sleep and produce growth hormone for growing taller. In addition, milk fortified with Triple Bifidus probiotics supports digestive health and immunity and contains lactoferrin, which is clinically proven to increase resistance to respiratory and gastrointestinal infections in children."

To support the implementation of the three key pillars of childcare, Kalbe Nutritionals meets the daily nutritional needs of children during their developmental stages with Morinaga ChilKid Platinum and ChilSchool Platinum growth milks. "We understand the critical role of nutrition as part of the three essential pillars of childcare. Now available with a new formula, Morinaga ChilKid Platinum and ChilSchool Platinum have advanced components that optimally support the development of multi-talented children during their golden years," reveals Dr. Muliaman.

Morinaga ChilKid Platinum and ChilSchool Platinum contain superior ingredients that support brain development with Brain Care (high AA, DHA, Omega 3&6, Choline, Alpha-Lactalbumin, and Phospholipids), double immunity with Body Defense (Triple Bifidus, Vitamin A&C, Prebiotic GOS, and Lactoferrin) and optimal physical growth with Body Growth (Protein, Calcium, and Vitamin D) ingredients. "We also understand the importance of addressing the threat of diabetes or obesity in children. That is why Morinaga ChilKid Platinum and ChilSchool Platinum do not contain sugar or artificial sweeteners, addressing parents' concerns about the dangers of sugar, which can lead to obesity or other metabolic disorders as children grow," concludes Dr. Muliaman Mansyur.

Balancing the three pillars of childcare—Potential-Attention-Nutrition—and utilizing them from early on are crucial to ensuring that children thrive, develop optimally, and parents can support their Big Dreams, because #TimeCannotBeReversed.

