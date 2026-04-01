PATIENT TRUST AND QUALITY CARE DRIVE MALAYSIA'S GROWING HEALTHCARE REPUTATION

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Malaysia's healthcare ecosystem continues to strengthen its reputation for quality and innovation, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL), part of the IHH Healthcare multinational network has been recognised as one of the World's Best Hospitals for 2026 by Newsweek. The recognition reflects not only clinical excellence, but also the growing trust patients place in healthcare institutions that prioritise safety, experience, and continuity of care, and adds to Malaysia's growing visibility as a destination for high-quality healthcare.

The annual global ranking evaluates hospitals across several key pillars including hospital quality metrics and accreditations, peer recommendations from healthcare professionals, patient experience, and the implementation of patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs). In Malaysia, hospital accreditations and patient experience play a particularly important role in the evaluation due to limited publicly available clinical data.

PHKL's inclusion in the global list comes at a time when Malaysia's healthcare sector continues to gain international attention, with institutions like PHKL treating a growing number of international patients.

Ms. Chong Soon Mei, who was recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, said: "Healthcare continues to advance through strong medical expertise and close collaboration across the ecosystem. Institutions like Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur are proud to contribute to raising the standard of care both locally and regionally."

Patient trust remains a cornerstone of PHKL's philosophy of care. The hospital closely monitors patient satisfaction through its Net Promoter Score (NPS) framework, with feedback reviewed across departments such as the emergency department, specialist centres, and inpatient wards. This structured approach enables the hospital to continually improve service delivery while ensuring that patient needs remain central to every aspect of care.

Malaysia's growing reputation as a healthcare destination is also reflected in PHKL's diverse patient community. Approximately 20% of patients treated at the hospital come from overseas, including Indonesia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, Cambodia, and Australia. PHKL's International Patient Centre supports these patients with personalised coordination throughout their treatment journey, helping them navigate consultations, treatment planning, and recovery while away from home.

As part of its continued commitment to meeting the needs of a growing international patient base, PHKL continues to invest in world-class medical technologies, internationally accredited clinical protocols, and continuous training of its specialists to meet the evolving expectations of global patients. The hospital also continues to strengthen its network of international partnerships and referral channels, ensuring seamless access for patients seeking care across borders with a strong emphasis on cultural sensitivity, multilingual support, and concierge-level services throughout their healthcare journey.

As global demand for trusted healthcare destinations continues to grow, PHKL invites patients and partners alike to experience a standard of care that is not only clinically sound but also thoughtfully personalised to ensure patients feel supported and at ease throughout their experience.

This commitment is reflected in how PHKL supports patients beyond treatment.The hospital's Patient Navigator service, particularly valued by cancer patients, helps individuals and their families navigate complex treatment pathways by coordinating appointments, guiding them through treatment decisions, and ensuring they receive the support they need at every stage of care.

The hospital also introduces patient-focused initiatives designed to enhance comfort and wellbeing. During the Ramadan period, for example, PHKL provided travel-sized prayer mats to Muslim patients admitted to the hospital, reflecting its commitment to culturally sensitive and compassionate care.

"At PHKL, we focus on supporting patients throughout their entire health journey," Ms. Chong said. "This includes not only treatment but also preventive care, education, and encouraging early health screenings so that individuals are empowered to take charge of their health."

For Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, the recognition is meaningful, but it is also a reminder of the responsibility that comes with it. As more patients from across the region choose Malaysia for their care, PHKL remains focused on what has always mattered most: ensuring that every patient, whether from down the road or across the world, receives a standard of safe, compassionate, and expert care.

It is a commitment that has guided the hospital since it first opened its doors in 1974 and one that continues to shape the care PHKL delivers to every patient who walks through them today.

For more information on Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur and its award-winning services, visit www.pantai.com.my/kuala-lumpur.

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About Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur

Established in 1974, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL), part of the IHH Healthcare multinational network, is one of Malaysia's most established centres for specialised and complex care. Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, the hospital is licensed for more than 500 beds and supported by over 200 consultants across a range of medical and surgical specialties.

As a quaternary care provider, PHKL manages complex medical conditions and advanced procedures through multidisciplinary care, supported by modern medical technology and integrated clinical expertise. The hospital continues to advance clinical research, innovation and medical education to meet evolving healthcare needs in Malaysia and internationally.

PHKL's commitment to quality is reflected in internationally recognised accreditations, including Joint Commission International and the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health. It has also been designated a Baby-Friendly Hospital by the Ministry of Health Malaysia and the World Health Organization since 2001. The hospital is recognised among Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals and Asia's Top Private Hospitals, and has received the World Stroke Organization Angels Awards for delivering timely, evidence-based stroke care.

With over 50 years of service, PHKL remains committed to delivering world-class care while strengthening its position as a trusted healthcare institution in Malaysia and across the region.

SOURCE Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur