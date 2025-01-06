Patriot Memory Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation with Cutting-Edge Tech Showcase at CES 2025

The upcoming in-person exhibition at CES will celebrate 40 years while looking ahead to the future of high-performance consumer, gaming, and industrial technology built by Patriot Memory.

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Memory, a global leader in high-performance memory and storage solutions, proudly marks its 40th anniversary by unveiling groundbreaking new products at the CES 2025 expo. From January 7–10, 2025, attendees are invited to visit Patriot at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas to experience four decades of innovation and discover the future of cutting-edge memory and storage technology.

In celebration of this remarkable milestone, Patriot will showcase its latest advancements under the Patriot and Viper Gaming brands, including:

Viper Xtreme 5 40th Anniversary RGB DRAM – A stunning tribute to 40 years of excellence, this DRAM module combines striking RGB lighting effects with best-in-class performance. Featuring speeds of up to 8, 000MT /s and a specially designed 40 Years Edition heatshield, the Viper Xtreme 5 delivers unparalleled speed, exceptional system stability, and a visually dynamic presence, making it the perfect choice for next-level computing for enthusiasts and professionals alike.

– A stunning tribute to 40 years of excellence, this DRAM module combines striking RGB lighting effects with best-in-class performance. Featuring speeds of up to 8, /s and a specially designed 40 Years Edition heatshield, the Viper Xtreme 5 delivers unparalleled speed, exceptional system stability, and a visually dynamic presence, making it the perfect choice for next-level computing for enthusiasts and professionals alike. Viper Xtreme 5 CKD Non-RGB DRAM – Designed for gamers and performance users seeking pure, uncompromising power, the Xtreme 5 CKD DRAM offers ultra-fast speeds of up to 9600MT/s and CKD-equipped stability to meet the rigorous demands of high-performance systems. This non-RGB solution focuses on delivering raw computational power with precision engineering.

– Designed for gamers and performance users seeking pure, uncompromising power, the Xtreme 5 CKD DRAM offers ultra-fast speeds of up to 9600MT/s and CKD-equipped stability to meet the rigorous demands of high-performance systems. This non-RGB solution focuses on delivering raw computational power with precision engineering. iLuxe Stick C for Apple Devices –Building on the success of the iLuxe series, designed exclusively for Apple devices, Patriot proudly unveils the ultra-portable iLuxe Stick C. With the iLuxe App, users can record videos that are instantly stored on the iLuxe Stick, preserving valuable device storage space. This seamless integration offers consumers an effortless and secure solution for managing their photos and videos. Driven by cutting-edge technology and a commitment to innovation, Patriot remains at the forefront of the highly competitive global memory market.

"Reaching 40 years as a technology leader is a monumental achievement, and CES 2025 is the perfect stage to celebrate our journey of relentless innovation," said Les Henry, VP of Sales at Patriot Memory. "The new Viper Xtreme 5 series and iLuxe Stick C showcase our continued commitment to empowering users with cutting-edge performance, convenience, and reliability. These products reflect not only our technological expertise but also our dedication to exceeding the needs of gamers, creators, and mobile users worldwide."

A Legacy of Excellence and Innovation

Since 1985, Patriot Memory has been a driving force in the memory and storage industry, consistently delivering solutions that redefine speed, reliability, and performance. The company's relentless pursuit of excellence has cemented its position as a trusted brand among gamers, PC enthusiasts, content creators, and mobile users.

The CES 2025 showcase exemplifies Patriot's unwavering commitment to innovation as the company celebrates four decades of pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Join Patriot at CES 2025

CES attendees are invited to experience Patriot Memory's 40th-anniversary celebration and explore its latest technologies from January 7–10, 2025, at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino (3600 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109). Visit the Patriot and Viper Gaming showcase to see firsthand how Patriot continues to lead the global market with state-of-the-art memory and storage solutions.

About Patriot Memory™

Patriot Memory is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, enthusiast memory modules, SSDs, flash storage, and gaming peripherals. Founded in 1985, Patriot is committed to technology innovation, customer satisfaction, and providing the best price for performance on the market. Patriot products have become world-renowned for their extreme performance, reliability, and innovation. Patriot sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, retailers, e-tailers, and distributors throughout the world, with operations in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe.

