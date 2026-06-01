PATRIOT MEMORY TO UNVEIL NEXT-GEN AI MEMORY AND STORAGE INFRASTRUCTURE AT COMPUTEX 2026

Featured showcase includes the flagship Viper Steel 5 Infinite DDR5, high-performance PCIe Gen5 SSDs, and advanced ACPI enterprise memory solutions designed for the intelligence era

TAIPEI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Memory, a global leader in high-performance memory and storage solutions, today announced its COMPUTEX 2026 showcase under the theme "Building the Infrastructure of Intelligence." Demonstrating a unified hardware ecosystem designed to power everything from extreme client PCs to enterprise data centers, the company will debut its flagship Viper Steel 5 Infinite DDR5 memory and multiple high-performance PCIe Gen5 SSDs built for AI workloads, alongside advanced ACPI enterprise RDIMM and Patriot Signature Line ECC memory solutions.

From Extreme Performance to Enterprise Infrastructure: Patriot Memory deploys next-generation computing power with its latest Viper and ACPI lineups.

Empowering the Edge: Flagship Viper Steel 5 Infinite DDR5

As AI applications expand into personal workstations, user-level demand for extreme bandwidth and advanced thermal management has intensified. Designed for high-end desktops and overclocking enthusiasts, the newly unveiled Viper Steel 5 Infinite DDR5 operates at speeds exceeding 8000 MT/s. The modules leverage an 8-to-10 layer high-conductivity PCB to isolate high-frequency signals from power noise, ensuring maximum signal integrity. Aesthetically, Patriot integrated a patent-pending "Infinite Mirror" RGB lightbar that uses optical layering to create a 3D effect, paired with an aerospace-grade aluminum heat spreader and targeted thermal pads on the Power Management IC (PMIC) to manage heat dissipation under heavy loads.

Next-Gen Storage: High-Performance PCIe Gen5 SSD Series

For high-density AI servers and deep learning, the Viper PV593 and PV593H PCIe Gen5 x4 SSDs, powered by the TSMC 6nm Silicon Motion SM2508 controller, deliver sequential read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s and 2,000,000 IOPS. The PV593H integrates a heavy-duty extruded aluminum fin heatsink for continuous, throttle-free AI computation, while the standard PV593 offers an ultra-thin graphene shield compatible with native motherboard cooling devices. For AI PCs and content creators, the single-sided Viper PV563 and PV563H series offer streamlined performance with Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology, reducing app loading latency and lowering operating temperatures by up to 30% with custom convection aluminum fin heatsinks.

Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure: ACPI and Server-Class Solutions

Addressing enterprise server demands, industrial brand ACPI will feature its DDR5 RDIMM, engineered to run large-scale AI models. Utilizing doubled bandwidth and a dual-subchannel architecture, these modules accelerate massive data throughput and feature server-grade dual ECC error correction to eliminate data corruption in high-performance computing (HPC) and big data environments. For edge devices requiring zero-downtime reliability, the Patriot Signature Line ECC DDR5 utilizes On-Die and Side-band ECC to prevent bit-flip failures during heavy data processing, operating at a low 1.1V to minimize thermal strain.

Targeted Hardware Protection: EMI Protect DDR5 CSODIMM

To safeguard compact AI hardware, Patriot will showcase the EMI Protect DDR5 CSODIMM for thin-and-light AI laptops. The module features an aluminum and graphene composite shield; the aluminum layer deflects electromagnetic interference (EMI) generated by closely packed CPU and GPU components, while the graphene layer manages surface heat dissipation.

Patriot Memory will demonstrate these architectures in fully operational systems at COMPUTEX 2026, held in Taipei from June 2 to June 5. Visitors and media are invited to experience these solutions firsthand at Booth R0106, located on the 4th Floor of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2 (TaiNEX 2).

SOURCE Patriot Memory