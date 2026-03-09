Patriot Memory Showcases ACPI Industrial-Grade PCIe Gen5 SSDs and DDR5 RDIMM Solutions at Embedded World 2026

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Memory, a global leader in high-performance memory and storage solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in Embedded World 2026. Under its dedicated industrial and embedded brand, ACPI, Patriot Memory will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of next-generation hardware designed for AIoT, edge computing, and 5G infrastructure. Highlighting the display are the new M2PDR-8LP PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD, the high-capacity Enterprise NVMe SSD series, and high-speed DDR5 RDIMM modules featuring wide-temperature support.

Patriot Memory Unveils AI-Centric Memory and Storage Solutions at Embedded World 2026

As industrial applications transition toward data-heavy workloads involving AI training and autonomous systems, the demand for extreme bandwidth and thermal stability has reached a critical point. ACPI's latest offerings are engineered to address these challenges by combining cutting-edge interface standards with industrial-grade reliability.

Unprecedented Storage Performance: PCIe Gen5 Solutions

The M2PDR-8LP M.2 2280 SSD leverages the PCIe Gen5 x4 interface to deliver sequential read and write speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s and 13,000 MB/s, respectively. To ensure sustained performance in restricted airflow environments, the module features a graphene heatsink and advanced thermal throttling algorithms. For enterprise environments, the EU2H2-BL series (available in U.2, E1.S, and E3.S form factors) provides capacities up to 15.36TB with eTLC NAND, enterprise-level Power Loss Protection (PLP), and NVMe 2.0 compliance.

High-Reliability Memory: DDR5 RDIMM for Industrial Edge

ACPI's DDR5 RDIMM modules are designed to support the rigorous stability requirements of high-performance workstations and edge servers. With mainstream speeds reaching 6,400 MT/s, these modules offer nearly double the bandwidth of the previous generation. Key features include:

Wide Temperature Support: Reliable operation from -40°C to +85°C.

Integrated PMIC: Optimized 1.1V power delivery for reduced signal noise.

Enhanced Data Integrity: Side-band ECC and Register (RCD) mechanisms to support large-capacity, error-free computing.

The integration of AI into embedded systems requires hardware that can maintain extreme throughput without compromising data integrity. By bringing PCIe Gen5 performance and DDR5 wide-temperature stability to the ACPI lineup, Patriot Memory is providing its industrial partners with the foundational technology needed for the next decade of edge innovation.

For more information on ACPI industrial solutions, please visit our booth at Embedded World 2026 from March 10-12, located in Hall 1-614, Nuremberg, Germany.

SOURCE Patriot Memory