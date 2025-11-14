Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 Shatters World Record -- First to Reach 13,211 MT/s

News provided by

Patriot Memory

14 Nov, 2025, 15:47 CST

TAIPEI, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Memory, a global leader in high-performance memory and storage solutions, proudly announces a landmark achievement for its flagship Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 DRAM, which has officially set a new world record for memory frequency, breaking past the 13,200 MT/s barrier for the first time in history.

Continue Reading
13,211 MT/s World Record! The Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 is now officially the fastest DDR5 memory on the planet. Unmatched speed, validated performance.
13,211 MT/s World Record! The Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 is now officially the fastest DDR5 memory on the planet. Unmatched speed, validated performance.

Professional overclocker AiMax, in collaboration with tuning expert Brian aka "Chew", achieved a validated speed of 6605.7 MHz (13,211.4 MT/s) using Patriot's Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 on Intel's Core Ultra 7 265K and GIGABYTE's Z890 AORUS Tachyon Ice motherboard under liquid-nitrogen cooling.

This score now ranks #1 globally on HWBOT.org, underscoring Patriot's engineering expertise and relentless drive to push performance boundaries.

Validation of Extreme Performance

This milestone cements the Viper Xtreme 5 as the fastest DDR5 memory in the world, demonstrating unmatched signal integrity, stability, and capabilities at extreme frequencies.

Every component in the Xtreme 5 series—from PCB layout to IC binning—was engineered to deliver elite-class overclocking performance for competitive enthusiasts and professionals alike.

"Breaking the memory frequency world record is a monumental feat that validates the relentless engineering and design philosophy behind the Viper Xtreme 5 series," said Les Henry, VP of Sales at Patriot Memory. "This milestone isn't just a number—it's proof of our commitment to performance excellence, giving our customers confidence that they're running the most capable memory on the market."

Availability

The Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 series is available now in a wide range of speeds and capacities, through authorized distributors and leading e-commerce retailers worldwide.

Resources

SOURCE Patriot Memory

Also from this source

Patriot Memory Expands Gen5 SSD Portfolio with Launch of Viper PV563 and Patriot PA523

Patriot Memory Expands Gen5 SSD Portfolio with Launch of Viper PV563 and Patriot PA523

Patriot Memory, a leading manufacturer of high-performance memory and storage solutions, today announced the launch of its latest PCIe® Gen5 x4 SSDs: ...
Patriot Memory Showcases Full Performance & Mobile Storage Lineup at COMPUTEX 2025

Patriot Memory Showcases Full Performance & Mobile Storage Lineup at COMPUTEX 2025

Patriot Memory, a global leader in high-performance memory, storage, and gaming-grade hardware, returns to COMPUTEX 2025 with a powerful lineup of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Semiconductors

Semiconductors

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics