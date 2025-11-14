Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 Shatters World Record -- First to Reach 13,211 MT/s

TAIPEI, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Memory, a global leader in high-performance memory and storage solutions, proudly announces a landmark achievement for its flagship Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 DRAM, which has officially set a new world record for memory frequency, breaking past the 13,200 MT/s barrier for the first time in history.

13,211 MT/s World Record! The Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 is now officially the fastest DDR5 memory on the planet. Unmatched speed, validated performance.

Professional overclocker AiMax, in collaboration with tuning expert Brian aka "Chew", achieved a validated speed of 6605.7 MHz (13,211.4 MT/s) using Patriot's Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 on Intel's Core Ultra 7 265K and GIGABYTE's Z890 AORUS Tachyon Ice motherboard under liquid-nitrogen cooling.

This score now ranks #1 globally on HWBOT.org, underscoring Patriot's engineering expertise and relentless drive to push performance boundaries.

Validation of Extreme Performance

This milestone cements the Viper Xtreme 5 as the fastest DDR5 memory in the world, demonstrating unmatched signal integrity, stability, and capabilities at extreme frequencies.

Every component in the Xtreme 5 series—from PCB layout to IC binning—was engineered to deliver elite-class overclocking performance for competitive enthusiasts and professionals alike.

"Breaking the memory frequency world record is a monumental feat that validates the relentless engineering and design philosophy behind the Viper Xtreme 5 series," said Les Henry, VP of Sales at Patriot Memory. "This milestone isn't just a number—it's proof of our commitment to performance excellence, giving our customers confidence that they're running the most capable memory on the market."

Availability

The Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 series is available now in a wide range of speeds and capacities, through authorized distributors and leading e-commerce retailers worldwide.

Resources

SOURCE Patriot Memory