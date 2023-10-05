Payment Asia Becomes Official Payment Partner for Hong Kong FinTech Week 2023

HONG KONG, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Payment Asia, APAC's leading payment solutions provider, is glad to announce the official exclusive payment partnership for Hong Kong FinTech Week 2023. This collaboration aims to support and enhance the seamless payment experience within Hong Kong's dynamic fintech industry.

Payment Asia as FTW2023 payment partner

Hong Kong FinTech Week has established itself as a premier event in the global fintech calendar, attracting more than 30,000 industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators worldwide every year. The event serves as a platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and showcasing cutting-edge technologies that are transforming the financial landscape.

Payment Asia will provide its expertise and advanced payment solutions as the payment partner to ensure a frictionless online payment experience for attendees throughout the Hong Kong FinTech Week 2023. Attendees can choose to pay via cards or multiple e-wallets including Alipay, WeChat, and FPS. By leveraging its comprehensive range of secure and innovative payment options, Payment Asia aims to facilitate swift and convenient transactions during the event.

Paul Tang, COO of Payment Asia, said, "We are honored to be the payment partner for Hong Kong Fintech Week 2023. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses and individuals by delivering seamless payment solutions. We would like to help those who are shaping the future of financial, by driving a technological revolution in the industry across Asia and globally."

The theme of Hong Kong FinTech Week 2023 is Fintech Redefined. From the ever-changing world that we live in, to the rapid development of AI and Web3, new forces are shaping the fabric of fintech as we know it. Hong Kong is at the heart of where this redefinition is happening. New business models are being created, rules for a new world are being shaped, and new opportunities are emerging, which facilitate the growth of Hong Kong's vibrant fintech ecosystem.

To match the theme, Payment Asia launched the first AI-powered comprehensive processing service earlier this year. The new service includes automated merchant onboarding and assignment of merchant accounts, AI-customer service, and an auto accounting system.

This year, Hong Kong FinTech Week will feature an array of insightful panels, keynote speeches, workshops, and exhibitions to cover various topics. The event will take place between October 30 to November 5 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, and provide a platform for industry leaders to discuss emerging trends, explore potential collaborations, and showcase their innovative products to the world.

SOURCE Payment Asia