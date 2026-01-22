Payment Asia Supports Integration of Art and Technology as AI Art Creation Competition "Words as Brushstrokes" ConcludesOver 2,000 Student Works Interpret Classical Poetry through AI

HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The exhibition and awards ceremony for the 2nd Generative AI Art Creation Competition "Words as Brushstrokes – Poetry in Motion," organized by DigiGear and honorably sponsored by Payment Asia, was successfully held today at the Leung Kwan Yick Yau Ma Tei Community Centre Hall. As the event sponsor, Payment Asia consistently upholds its long-term commitment to nurturing local innovation talent and fostering deep integration between art and technology through concrete actions, promoting the application of artificial intelligence and the development of STEM education. Ms. Tanya Yeung, Hong Kong Sales Director of Payment Asia, attended the ceremony to present awards, demonstrating support for the fusion of local innovation technology and arts education.

Building on the success and enthusiastic response of the inaugural competition, this year's edition saw significant expansion in scale, attracting participation from over 240 primary and secondary schools and receiving more than 2,000 student submissions. This fully demonstrates the immense potential of generative AI in stimulating creativity, advancing interdisciplinary education, and promoting Chinese culture. The competition continued its theme of generating AI works based on classical Chinese poetry, using "Art-Tech" as a bridge to guide students in applying artificial intelligence technology. This year also introduced an AI video creation category for the first time, encouraging students to explore diverse expressions by combining dynamic imagery with poetry, thereby deepening the integration of technology and art.

During the event, numerous award-winning and outstanding works were exhibited, allowing the public to experience firsthand how students transformed the imagery, emotions, and imagination from poetry into vivid visual art through AI technology. The awards ceremony was conducted separately for primary, junior secondary, and senior secondary school categories, with public exhibition sessions attracting many educators, parents, and art-tech enthusiasts to appreciate the works and engage in exchanges.

The ceremony also featured other distinguished guests who presented awards and shared insights, including Dr. Tian Liang, Council Member of the Hong Kong STEAM Education Association, and Ms. Sharon Guan, Founder of LAFAVEUR and Deputy Director of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Textiles. The guests exchanged views with attending students, teachers, and the audience on trends in the integration of culture, creativity, and technology, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

Ms. Tanya Yeung, stated, "Payment Asia has long been committed to supporting the development and application of artificial intelligence technology. We firmly believe that technology is a vital force driving social innovation. Our sponsorship of the 'Words as Brushstrokes' competition aims to encourage the younger generation to boldly embrace AI tools, combining profound cultural heritage with cutting-edge technology to create artistic expressions unique to this era. Seeing students vividly interpret the essence of classical poetry through AI is the best manifestation of the achievements in Art-Tech integrated education."

Mr. Eric Suen, Founder of event organizer DigiGear, stated, "We launched the 'Words as Brushstrokes' competition to provide a platform for students to freely explore the creative potential of AI. By integrating classical poetry with generative AI, we have witnessed not only the new vitality technology brings to traditional culture but also the boundless creativity of Hong Kong students in merging humanities and technology. Moving forward, DigiGear will continue to promote more Art-Tech education initiatives to support the development of Hong Kong's innovation and technology ecosystem."

The exhibition and awards ceremony featured a compact yet rich schedule: the primary school awards ceremony began at 10:30 AM, followed by an exhibition session. The junior secondary and senior secondary school ceremonies were held in the afternoon, with public viewings arranged in between, allowing attendees to appreciate the creative achievements of each category in detail.

As artificial intelligence technology becomes increasingly prevalent, the education sector is actively exploring its potential integration with traditional disciplines. This competition not only provided students with a platform to showcase their creativity but also opened new horizons for STEAM education and cultural arts education in Hong Kong, demonstrating the infinite possibilities arising from the convergence of technology and humanities.

