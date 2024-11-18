PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal Data Protection (PDP) Commissioner in collaboration with Futurise Sdn. Bhd., is delighted to provide an update on the ongoing development under the Personal Data Protection and Privacy Regulatory Sandbox, aimed at strengthening data protection standards and guidelines in Malaysia.

PDP Commissioner, Futurise on Track to Complete Guidelines and Standard Under the Act 709 by the end of 2024

As part of the regulatory sandbox deliverables, PDP Commissioner and Futurise will release four guidelines and one standard by early 2025, while the remaining three guidelines shall be released in the third quarter of 2025. This significant step forward follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two organisations in early 2024, which laid the groundwork for this joint effort to support Malaysia's data protection and privacy landscape. The development of the guidelines is also in line with the recent amendment of the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 [Act 709] which was approved by the Parliament in July 2024 and gazetted on 17 October 2024.

The public consultation session for the first five guidelines began in August 2024 and was recently closed with over seven hundred feedbacks obtained for further deliberation. The guidelines that will be released by early next year are Data Protection Officer, Data Breach Notification, Cross border Data Transfer and Data Portability, including the revised version of the Personal Data Protection Standard. These guidelines are set to provide clear, actionable frameworks for the private sectors to ensure compliance with evolving data protection regulations and international standards. In addition, it will also address critical areas such as data handling, storage, access control, and breach management, empowering businesses and organisations to adopt best practices for safeguarding personal data.

PDP Commissioner, Prof. Dr. Mohd Nazri bin Kama highlighted "As Malaysia embraces its digital transformation, ensuring the privacy and security of personal data becomes paramount. The collaboration with Futurise's regulatory sandbox allows us to establish guidelines that are not only in compliance with international standards but also tailored to Malaysia's unique regulatory environment. We are confident that the guidelines will serve as a valuable resource for all stakeholders involved in the management of personal data."

"Data protection is not only about compliance; it's about ensuring trust in the digital economy. Our regulatory sandbox reflects our commitment to creating a robust framework that is inclusive as it takes into account input from various stakeholders that will empower organisations to uphold the highest standards in data security," said Rosihan Zain Baharudin, CEO of Futurise.

Therefore, the release of these guidelines will mark a major milestone in enhancing Malaysia's data privacy frameworks, further aligning with the nation's broader digitalization efforts. Futurise and PDP remain committed to fostering a secure digital environment as the country continues its digital journey.

About PDP Commissioner

The PDP Commissioner is a statutory body that was incorporated on 15 November 2013 [Act 709]. Among the functions of the PDP Commissioner provided under Act 709 are to regulate the processing of personal data in commercial transactions, advising the Minister on the national policy for personal data protection and representing Malaysia through participation in international events.

About Futurise

Futurise is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cyberview Sdn. Bhd under the Ministry of Finance. It is mandated by the Government of Malaysia to manage the National Regulatory Sandbox, providing public policy advisory and acting as a key enabler of regulatory solutions to expedite innovation and future-proof Malaysia's economy.

