Peak3 and DJI Launch Innovative Insurance for Agriculture Drones to Boost Smart Agriculture

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak3, a leading InsurTech company headquartered in Singapore, has announced a strategic partnership with DJI, the global leader in drone manufacturing, to expand DJI's Agricultural Drone Insurance program in Thailand. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in fostering smart farming technologies across the region.

Under this new partnership, DJI offers comprehensive drone hull insurance and cost-effective third-party liability insurance with the purchase of agriculture drones. Peak3 streamlines the customer journey through its SaaS technology platform and insurance expertise, working in tandem with DJI to reduce claims costs by 20% to 30% compared to industry standards. Bangkok Insurance underwrites the coverage, ensuring reliable protection for customers.

This initiative represents a major step forward in propelling smart farming innovations across the region while enhancing the financial resilience of farmers. Given the substantial upfront investment required for agricultural drones, embedding insurance for accidental damage helps mitigate financial risks and provides farmers with peace of mind.

Since the launch of its agriculture drones, DJI has sold hundreds of thousands of drones worldwide, including in Thailand, Brazil, the U.S., Mexico, Vietnam, and Indonesia. These drones empower farmers to improve efficiency, conserve resources, reduce emissions, and boost yields, contributing to more sustainable agriculture practices.

This partnership exemplifies the realization of environmental and social benefits through innovative technology and insurance solutions. As DJI continues its growth journey, Peak3 strives to leverage its extensive international network and advanced insurance technology to facilitate similar opportunities in other markets, while bolstering DJI's expansion and leadership in the global agricultural drone business.

