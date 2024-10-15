Pepper Harvesting and Processing in Full Swing, with Strong Power Safety Guarantee

KUITUN, China, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At present, more than 50,000 mu of peppers in Shawan City, Xinjiang have begun to mature successively and entered the harvesting season. On the ten-thousand-mu natural drying ground in Anjihai Town, Shawan City, the bright red peppers are enjoying a "sunbath". Looking down from the air, it is like a red ocean.

Anjihai Town has a pepper planting history of more than forty years. There are four major types of peppers including string peppers, flat peppers, bell peppers, and lantern peppers, with more than 20 varieties. The peppers produced here are of good quality and excellent taste, deeply loved by the market and have become a shining business card of Xinjiang's characteristic industries.

In recent years, the pepper industry in Anjihai has gradually developed on a large scale and become industrialized. In the pepper processing workshop of Xinjiang Guanghaiji Agricultural Technology Development Co., Ltd., fresh peppers are packaged and put on the market after processing steps such as cleaning, seed removal, slicing, pickling and fermentation.

Wang Peng, the factory director of Xinjiang Guanghaiji Agricultural Technology Development Co., Ltd., said, "This year's sales momentum is good and the product demand is large. At present, we have a total of three production lines that are operating at full capacity and can produce 18 varieties of pepper products. We can process 500 tons of peppers every day, and all these are inseparable from power guarantee."

During the pepper harvesting period, agricultural mechanization and intelligence are widely used. The power consumption of drying cooperatives and pepper processing plants has greatly increased. To ensure stable and reliable power supply for pepper harvesting and processing, the State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company has organized staff to conduct a "health check" on power supply lines and electrical equipment, and provide on-site services to harvesting cooperatives and processing plants in the jurisdiction to conduct power inspections and provide strong power support for all aspects of production.

Tian Zhaoyu from the Anjihai Town Power Supply Station of the State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company said, "Autumn harvest is a peak period of electricity consumption. We pay close attention to the electricity consumption situation of the pepper industry, optimize the 'village-power cooperation and co-construction' model, give full play to the role of 'power convenience service stations' in each village and community, break through the 'last mile' of power service, and achieve rapid response to the power consumption needs of pepper farmers and rapid handling of hidden dangers and faults."

SOURCE State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company