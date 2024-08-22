Persistent Donations Transform Children's Lives

Sustained contributions lead to lasting and impactful transformations.

HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data released by the Hong Kong Government Education Bureau indicates that in 2023, there were over 30 reported instances of suspected suicides involving primary and secondary school students, marking a five-year high. The recent surge in suicide cases underscores the significance of extending support beyond mere material assistance; emotional sustenance and empathy for children are equally imperative.

Established over a century ago, Save the Children stands as the pioneering independent children's organisation globally, dedicated to effecting immediate and enduring positive changes in the lives of children worldwide, thereby shaping a brighter collective future. Save the Children has played a vital role in enhancing the welfare of children in Hong Kong and over 120 countries and regions, guaranteeing their health, joy, education, and security.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Save the Children Hong Kong, has worked closely with underprivileged children to safeguard their personal safety and enhance their mental well-being, emphasizing the advocacy for the children's welfare. Save the Children Hong Kong not only aids local children but also provides assistance worldwide, helping children affected by conflicts such as the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Syrian earthquake, and violence in regions like Gaza, Israel, and Sudan. Save the Children Hong Kong offers both physical and emotional support to children affected by wars and natural disasters, showcasing its commitment to safeguarding children's welfare globally.

Nagi is a happy and cheeky little boy, but his world turned upside down when he had to flee violence in Sudan. His family found temporary accommodation but didn't have any of their belongings. Save the Children was able to help by supplying the family with things they needed, as well as creating a child friendly space where Nagi could learn and play safely.

Maha, 10, was out collecting firewood near her home in Yemen when she stepped on a landmine - and her life changed forever. Her injuries were so severe, she was rushed to hospital where she needed urgent surgery. Save the Children covered all her medical costs and provided ongoing psycho-social support. Maha is now back at school, where she loves drawing.

17 year Olena was worried about her education when her school was destroyed during the war in Ukraine. Save the Children created a new safe place for the students to finish their studies. Before graduation, they visited their old school to take special yearbook photos that would remind them of the school where they had many happy memories.

Explore additional stories about the sponsored children: https://savethechildren.org.hk/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Impact-Report-2023.pdf

"Let children grow up healthily and happily" is no longer just a slogan.

"Children are the future pillars of society," a well-known saying that emphasizes the crucial role each child plays in shaping a brighter tomorrow for all. Ensuring a child's future transcends mere provision of basic needs like food and clothing. While temporary assistance offers immediate physical care to distressed children, their emotional well-being is equally significant. Daily stability and support lay the foundation for psychological security, empowering them to navigate life confidently and explore endless opportunities.

This is the purpose of the Save the Children's Child Guardian program. Thanks to the monthly donations made by the Child Guardians, Save the Children is able to generate a steady stream of income for the development of longer-term and more effective programs for the children. When a natural disaster strikes, Save the Children is able to go to the disaster area and help the children in need immediately. After the disaster, Save the Children can continue to provide support to the children, so that Save the Children's work can be sustained.

