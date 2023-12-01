PesoPay Merchants Can Now Accept Maya eWallet, To Enhance Customer Payment Experience in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PesoPay, the leading local digital payment platform under AsiaPay, Asia's leading payment service provider, is proud to announce that PesoPay can now support merchants to integrate with Maya, a leading financial app in the Philippines. It empowers local merchants with the ability to offer their customers a seamless payment journey with heightened payment convenience while paying online, in-store, or on the go.

Through PesoPay, merchants can use Maya as an additional payment option and accept payments from Maya users. This expansion allows businesses to tap into previously untapped customer segments, broadening their market reach significantly. With a staggering user base of over 44 million, Maya streamlines the checkout process, enabling merchants to optimise sales conversions.

"We are thrilled to usher in a new era of user experience at PesoPay through cutting-edge payment coverage," expressed Mr. Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay. "Continuously forging new partnerships and integrating innovative payment methods is pivotal to meeting evolving customer demands. The addition of Maya as a payment option is a testament to our commitment to empowering our merchants and their customers."

About AsiaPay

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay is a premier digital payment services, and technology player that strives to bring advanced, secure, integrated, and cost-effective digital payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporations, and e-Businesses around the world.

SOURCE AsiaPay