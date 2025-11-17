Philippines Logistics Webinar to Be Hosted by Nippon Express (South Asia & Oceania)

TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (South Asia & Oceania) Pte. Ltd., a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., will be holding "Philippines Logistics Webinar" on Wednesday, November 26, and Thursday, November 27.

The Philippines, backed by stable economic growth and a workforce with strong English skills, is attracting attention as an international business hub. In recent years, infrastructure development for ports and airports has progressed, particularly in the Metro Manila area, and the expansion of logistics networks connecting the north and south has further strengthened its role as a vital gateway linking Southeast Asia with the rest of the world.

This webinar will provide basic information on doing business in the Philippines as well as detailed explanations of logistics conditions there. All interested parties are welcome to participate, including companies considering a move into the Philippine market and companies already doing business there.

Event outline

Date:

(Japanese version) Wednesday, November 26, 2025; 15:00-16:00 (*Philippine time)

(English version) Thursday, November 27, 2025; 15:00-16:00 (*Philippine time)

Topic: Logistics conditions in the Philippines

Agenda:

1) Basic information on the Philippines

2) Introduction to logistics infrastructure in the Philippines

3) Systems and processes related to import and export

4) Introduction to the NX Philippines

Format: Online via Microsoft Teams

Organizers:

Nippon Express (South Asia & Oceania) Pte. Ltd.

Nippon Express (Philippines) Corporation.

Participation fee: Free

No. of participants: Up to 800 on a first-come, first-served basis

Registration deadline: Friday, November 21, 2025

How to participate:

Please contact the e-mail address below, providing the names of a participating company and all participants therefrom as well as their desired date of participation.

For registration: [email protected]

