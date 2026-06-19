PhilWeb Corporation Unveils Refreshed Corporate Identity and New Corporate Website, Signaling Transition to Technology-Driven Infrastructure

MANILA, Philippines, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhilWeb Corporation (PSE: WEB), a Philippine Stock Exchange-listed technology and digital infrastructure company, today announced the launch of its refreshed corporate identity and newly redesigned corporate website at www.philweb.com.ph.

The launch marks an important step in aligning PhilWeb's public brand, digital presence, and investor communications with the Company's evolving role as a technology-driven infrastructure provider serving regulated digital industries.

The "PHIL" element pays tribute to the Company's Philippine heritage and more than two decades of operating experience in regulated environments. It represents a foundation of trust, compliance, and institutional credibility — serving as a launchpad for broader market ambitions. As PhilWeb continues to evolve, this robust compliant foundation positions the Company to capture scalable technology and infrastructure opportunities both domestically and across the wider region.

Meanwhile, the "WEB" element adopts a cleaner, contemporary design, symbolizing connectivity, advanced technology, and the seamless exchange of ideas in today's digital economy. Together, the refreshed identity reflects PhilWeb's strategic transition into a technology-driven, infrastructure-focused, and future-ready enterprise.

"Our refreshed identity represents a pivotal milestone in PhilWeb's ongoing evolution," said Brian Ng, President of PhilWeb Corporation. "As technology continues to reshape regulated industries, we are aggressively strengthening our core platform capabilities, deepening strategic partnerships, and elevating our stakeholder engagement. This launch is a direct reflection of our commitment to building a more agile, transparent, and infrastructure-focused PhilWeb."

The newly redesigned corporate website provides clearer, optimized access to information regarding PhilWeb's core business, corporate governance, investor relations, and operational updates. The enhanced platform ensures higher transparency and more streamlined communication, enabling shareholders, partners, and the broader investment community to access critical insights in real time.

This refreshed visual identity and website will serve as the foundation for all of PhilWeb's corporate communications, investor materials, and digital properties moving forward.

While PhilWeb's visual identity has evolved, its core commitment remains unchanged: driving innovation, maintaining operational excellence, and creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders, partners, customers, and stakeholders.

About PhilWeb Corporation

PhilWeb Corporation is a Philippine Stock Exchange-listed technology company providing digital infrastructure, platform solutions, and technology-enabled services. As a B2B technology enabler, PhilWeb supports licensed institutional partners through secure, scalable, and compliant technology solutions designed for long-term digital operations.

Investor Relations Contact

Kenneth Ke

Group Investment Head

PhilWeb Corporation

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PhilWeb Corporation