PhilWeb Showcases Technology-Driven Growth Vision at SiGMA Asia 2026

MANILA, Philippines, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhilWeb Corporation (PSE: WEB), the premier gaming technology infrastructure provider in the Philippines, reinforced its position as a technology-driven company at SiGMA Asia 2026, highlighting its continuing transformation through digital innovation, scalable platform solutions, and strategic technology investments aligned with the rapidly evolving digital economy in Asia.

As one of the Philippines' established technology and platform providers, PhilWeb participated in SiGMA Asia 2026 to showcase its long-term vision centered on digital infrastructure, operational scalability, customer engagement technologies, and future-ready platform development. The company's presence at the international event reflects its broader strategy of strengthening its role within the growing technology, digital entertainment, and fintech ecosystem in the region.

With more than 25 years of operational experience, PhilWeb continues to evolve alongside changing market demands and technological advancements. Over the years, the company has steadily expanded its capabilities through investments in platform modernization, integrated digital systems, payment technologies, and data-driven operational tools designed to support scalable and efficient business operations.

As industries across Asia continue to undergo digital transformation, PhilWeb sees increasing opportunities in technology-enabled ecosystems where connectivity, automation, customer experience, and operational efficiency play increasingly important roles in long-term business growth.

At SiGMA Asia 2026, the company highlighted initiatives focused on strengthening its digital ecosystem through improved platform capabilities, enhanced payment integration infrastructure, and technology solutions designed to support seamless experiences across both physical and digital customer environments.

PhilWeb also emphasized the growing importance of integrated platforms and scalable digital operations as consumer behavior continues to shift toward more connected and technology-driven experiences. The company continues to adapt to these evolving trends by exploring innovations that improve accessibility, operational flexibility, and customer engagement.

Participation at SiGMA Asia 2026 also provided PhilWeb with opportunities to engage with international technology firms, fintech companies, digital infrastructure providers, payment solutions companies, and regional business partners as it continues to strengthen its long-term growth strategy.

Beyond technology expansion, PhilWeb continues to prioritize governance, compliance-driven systems, operational transparency, and sustainable business.

About PhilWeb Corporation (PSE:WEB)

PhilWeb Corporation is a Philippine Stock Exchange-listed company providing gaming technology and infrastructure solutions to licensed operators. As the original architect of the country's e-gaming industry, PhilWeb provides the essential one-stop digital infrastructure and regulatory-compliant platforms used by the nation's top licensed gaming operators.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kenneth Ke

Group Investment Head

PhilWeb Corporation

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PhilWeb Corporation