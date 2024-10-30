PingPong Partners with China's Largest Trade Fair to Empower Global Businesses finding High-Quality Supply Chains

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PingPong , one of the leading global cross-border payments platforms for businesses, is proud to officially announce its role as the cooperative partner of the 'Trade Bridge', a trade promotion initiative during the 136th Canton Fair. The multi-day event will feature over 30,000 global companies exhibiting goods, and host more than 130,000 global buyers from over 200 countries and regions.

“International Sellers engage with PingPong at the Canton Fairwile in search of suppliers”

As a cooperative partner of the Canton Fair's "Trade Bridge" initiative, PingPong has leveraged its global ecosystem to bring over 300 buyers to the event from around the world, particularly Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam. These buyers can easily connect with top Chinese sellers and screen suppliers, facilitating global trade corridors.

PingPong has also created a platform to match Chinese merchants with high-quality global buyers, facilitating 1-on-1 meetings to support both buyer and seller needs. Additionally, PingPong is hosting three online and offline procurement matchmaking events, opening new opportunities for global expansion.

Earlier this year, Canton Fair's Trade Bridge signed a comprehensive strategic partnership with PingPong to utilize its global ecosystem to help Chinese businesses expand internationally.

Jianqin Shu，Partner and General Manager of SMB Business Group at PingPong said, "At this year's Canton Fair, we've mobilized local teams, partners, and buyers from around the world, including Vietnam, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand, forming a delegation of hundreds to meet face-to-face with trade companies. This shows PingPong's value is more than just in payments, it is a global ecosystem of buyers and sellers. In September, we also led an industry summit in Vietnam with over 4,000 attendees to help businesses access global markets. Going forward, we will continue expanding our network to more countries and regions, offering valuable connections and fostering growth for merchants on our platform."

One of PingPong's clients is Thai buyer Sumin Tunpeiroh, who is also a representative at the event. He hopes to source new steel grinding machines for next year's sales, commenting, "PingPong built an excellent platform, allowing us to engage directly with top companies and discover the newest products."

PingPong will continue to facilitate trade connections during the second and third phases of the 136th Canton Fair, focusing on matching buyers from Thailand and South Korea with high-quality Chinese suppliers. And PingPong also invited top Vietnamese influencer ZhuZhu and leading Thai beauty blogger PeePee to livestream their exhibition experiences during the fair. These livestreams create in-depth opportunities for foreign trade businesses to connect with international influencers, opening a window to overseas markets and consumers, and helping businesses transform in the digital trade era.

About PingPong

PingPong was founded in New York in 2015, with the goal of solving the immense challenge of scaling enterprise businesses globally. Fast forward to today, and PingPong has become one of the world's leading global cross-border payments platforms, processing more than $200 billion USD. Our API-first cross-border payments platform integrates with enterprises to send, manage, and receive money faster on a global scale.

PingPong currently has 30 offices spanning 11 countries, with over 1000 employees. Our international presence helps businesses solve complex payment needs in every major economy across all time zones.

About Canton Fair：

As a comprehensive international trading event with the longest history, the largest scale, the most complete exhibit variety, the largest buyer attendance, the most diverse buyer origin and the greatest business turnover in China, Canton Fair is hailed as China's No.1 Fair and the barometer of China's foreign trade.

SOURCE PingPong