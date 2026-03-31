PixVerse Evolves From Creation Tool to Production Platform With New Studio and Developer Releases

Team Plan, Mini Apps, and CLI Skills bring collaboration, faster workflows, and agent-ready video generation to the platform.

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PixVerse today announced a set of releases designed to support creative teams working at studio scale. Building on the launch of V6 yesterday, these additions move PixVerse beyond individual creation toward a more complete production system that supports collaborative teams, compresses multi-step workflows into single interactions, and extends into automated content pipelines.

Team Plan: Shared Workspace for Professional Creative Teams

Professional video production is rarely a solo endeavour. Studios, agencies, and enterprise creative teams need shared spaces, managed permissions, and coordinated resources to run production at scale. Team Plan gives these teams a unified workspace where members can be added and removed with configurable permissions, credits are shared with adjustable caps, and asset libraries remain intact when people leave. Team Plan is available at USD 79 per seat per month.

Mini Apps: Scenario-Specific Tools for Fast Video Production

For creators who need finished video output fast without a full production workflow, PixVerse is introducing Mini Apps, a suite of lightweight, scenario-specific tools designed to compress common video production workflows into a single interaction.

The first release is Ad Master, which addresses one of the most persistent bottlenecks in commercial content production: creating video at volume is costly and time-intensive. Users provide a single product image and a short description — a list of selling points, a desired aesthetic, or a specific visual direction. PixVerse's model infers relevant scenes, matches appropriate talent, and generates a complete advertising video with voiceover and subtitles. No structured prompting is required. Ad Master is priced at approximately USD 3 per video, or USD 2 for PixVerse subscribers, bringing down the cost of video production that traditionally runs several hundred to several thousand dollars.

Additional Mini Apps are in development, covering visual storytelling, short-form content creation, audio, and broader commercial use cases.

PixVerse CLI and Skills Library: Modular Capabilities for Developer and Agent Workflows

Video generation has traditionally been a disconnected process in automated content workflows. PixVerse CLI and Skills are designed to change that. The CLI enables video generation directly from the terminal, compatible with AI-native environments including Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, and OpenClaw.

Alongside it, PixVerse is releasing a library of Skills: modular, reusable capabilities that encapsulate specific generation modes, styles, and use cases, allowing developers and AI agents to compose PixVerse into larger pipelines. Together, CLI and Skills support end-to-end content production across marketing, e-commerce, and dynamic content generation at scale.

Team Plan, Ad Master Mini App, and PixVerse Skills are available starting today at pixverse.ai.

ABOUT PIXVERSE

PixVerse is a global AI video generation platform trusted by over 100 million creators and enterprises across 175 countries. Its latest model, V6, advances camera control, character performance, and multi-shot audio-visual generation across creative and commercial use cases. In January 2026, PixVerse launched R1, the world's first real-time world model, transforming video into an infinite, continuous, and interactive stream. With teams distributed across Asia and the US, PixVerse was founded in 2023 with a commitment to making video the universal language of human expression. In March 2026, PixVerse closed its Series C funding round, achieving unicorn status. For more information, visit pixverse.ai.

MEDIA CONTACT

PixVerse

Robyn Tan

[email protected]

SOURCE PixVerse