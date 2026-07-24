Pizza Hut Indonesia and TUKR Celebrate 10 Years of Pizza Maker Junior with Environmental Learning Experience for Children

Pizza Hut Indonesia has partnered with TUKR, demonstrating its commitment to the wise and proper management of food production waste in the interest of sustainability, environmental preservation, and public health.

Over a two-year period—from June 2024 to June 2026—TUKR has collected 90 tons of used cooking oil from approximately 300 PHD (Pizza Hut Delivery) and Pizza Hut Ristorante locations to be processed into biofuel.

Pizza Hut Indonesia is collaborating with TUKR during the Pizza Maker Junior tenth-anniversary celebration to educate children about responsible and sustainable waste management.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate Indonesia's National Children's Day and celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pizza Maker Junior, Pizza Hut Indonesia has partnered with TUKR, an Indonesian used cooking oil recycling company, to launch a special edition of its educational program that encourages children to learn through hands-on experiences while fostering environmental awareness.

Pizza Hut Indonesia and TUKR took the participants of 'Pizza Maker Junior' on an educational trip about proper and sustainable UCO waste management at TUKR's facility in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia.

For the past decade, Pizza Maker Junior has been one of Pizza Hut Indonesia's flagship educational initiatives, giving millions of children the opportunity to experience pizza making while developing creativity and confidence. Celebrating its 10th year, the program has evolved beyond culinary activities by introducing environmental education, in line with Pizza Hut Indonesia's Pizza Hut Peduli 8P corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Centered around the values of creating, caring, and appreciating, this year's program allows participants to explore the journey of food ingredients from locally sourced paprika farms supported by Pizza Hut Indonesia, while also learning about responsible used cooking oil management through educational activities with TUKR.

Through these experiences, children gain a better understanding of where food comes from before it reaches the dining table and discover that used cooking oil, often regarded as waste, can be responsibly collected and recycled into renewable energy, creating positive environmental impact. By combining interactive learning with fun experiences, Pizza Hut Indonesia and TUKR hope to encourage environmentally responsible habits from an early age.

Herryady, Local Store Manager of Pizza Hut Indonesia, said, "For the past 10 years, Pizza Maker Junior has been part of the learning journey of more than five million Indonesian children. Through this special edition, we want to offer a more meaningful experience—from making pizza and discovering where ingredients come from to understanding the importance of protecting our environment. We hope these values stay with them as they grow."

Adhi Putra Tawakal, Head of Brand & Partnership at TUKR, added, "Proper and sustainable management of used cooking oil by qualified and authorized organizations plays an important role in protecting public health, especially for children as Indonesia's future generation. At TUKR, we recycle used cooking oil into renewable fuel that delivers environmental benefits on a global scale. We appreciate Pizza Hut Indonesia's long-standing trust in partnering with us to responsibly manage its used cooking oil and help prevent misuse that could pose health risks."

As part of the National Children's Day celebration, Pizza Hut Indonesia is also introducing a special Pizza Maker Junior promotion. Families dining at Pizza Hut Restaurants who purchase one Regular or Large Pizza (any topping or crust) or a Sourdough Pizza will receive one complimentary Pizza Maker Junior package. Schools can also enjoy a group offer of five complimentary packages with every purchase of 20 Pizza Maker Junior packages.

Through this collaboration, Pizza Hut Indonesia and TUKR aim to continue creating meaningful learning experiences while inspiring more Indonesian children to become a generation that is creative, environmentally conscious, and appreciative of every learning journey.

About Pizza Hut Indonesia

PT Sarimelati Kencana Tbk, a subsidiary of PT Sriboga Raturaya, operates more than 575 Pizza Hut restaurants across Indonesia. The company is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences while driving sustainable business growth through innovation, operational excellence, and social responsibility.

About TUKR

TUKR is an Indonesian renewable energy company specializing in biofuel production. Through its independently built nationwide collection network, TUKR collects used cooking oil from restaurants, food manufacturers, hotels, small businesses, communities, and households for conversion into renewable fuel. Its operations help reduce environmental pollution while supporting lower-carbon energy solutions. TUKR currently serves more than 9,000 businesses, organizations, and communities across multiple provinces in western and central Indonesia. Both TUKR's operations and its used cooking oil supply chain are certified under the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) system.

SOURCE TUKR