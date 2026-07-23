Book by August 31 to enjoy early bird fares on Sydney–Seoul flights

SYDNEY, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T'way Air has partnered with the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) to offer early bird fares on its Sydney–Seoul (Incheon) route. With bookings now open for the airline's Winter 2026 schedule, travelers can secure discounted fares for trips to Korea through March 27, 2027.

Plan Your Korea Getaway Early with T’way Air

T'way Air currently operates three weekly flights between Sydney and Seoul using the Airbus A330-300. From October 2026, the airline will increase the service to daily flights, providing travelers with greater flexibility and convenience. During the Winter 2026 schedule (October 25, 2026–March 27, 2027), flights depart Sydney at 12:15 p.m. and arrive in Seoul at 9:15 p.m., while return flights depart Seoul at 9:40 p.m. and arrive in Sydney at 10:15 a.m. the following day.

The following offers are available for Sydney (SYD)–Seoul (ICN) bookings through August 31, with travel valid through March 27, 2027:

Up to 8% off with promo code JUL26, applicable to both Economy and Business Class fares.

with promo code applicable to both Economy and Business Class fares. AUD 30 Regular Coupon on bookings of AUD 500 or more , valid for travel between July 1, 2026 and March 27, 2027.

on bookings of , valid for travel between July 1, 2026 and March 27, 2027. AUD 50 Early Bird Coupon on bookings of AUD 600 or more, valid for travel between November 1, 2026 and March 27, 2027.

Whether planning a winter escape, a spring getaway, or a cultural adventure, Korea offers something to enjoy in every season—from Seoul's vibrant shopping districts and diverse dining scene to its historic palaces and year-round festivals.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T'way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide.

About T'way Air (Rebranding as Trinity Airways)

T'way Air Co., Ltd. is a South Korean low-cost carrier (LCC) operating since 2010, serving destinations across East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, Europe and North America. Following shareholder approval and regulatory clearance from South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, T'way Air is rebranding as Trinity Airways Co., Ltd. The new brand will enter service once all domestic and international approvals are secured, with the official launch date to be announced in due course. All existing bookings remain valid and no action is required from passengers. For more information, visit twayair.com.

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SOURCE T'way Air