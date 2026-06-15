Book by June 30 and fly to Seoul or Busan; travel valid through October 24, 2026.

HONG KONG, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T'way Air has announced summer offers on its Hong Kong SAR–Korea routes, with direct flights to both Seoul and Busan – two of Korea's most visited cities and two very different reasons to go.

The following offers are available through June 30 on both Hong Kong SAR–Busan and Hong Kong SAR–Seoul (Incheon) routes, with travel valid through October 24, 2026:

Fly to Korea with T’way Air’s Summer Deals from Hong Kong

Up to 15% off with promo code JUN26 , applicable to one-way and round-trip itineraries.

with promo code , applicable to one-way and round-trip itineraries. HKD 250 Coupon on Hong Kong SAR –Busan bookings of HKD 1,200 or more, offered in partnership with the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) Hong Kong SAR office.

on Hong Kong –Busan bookings of HKD 1,200 or more, offered in partnership with the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) Hong Kong office. HKD 100 Coupon on Hong Kong SAR –Seoul bookings of HKD 1,000 or more.

on Hong Kong –Seoul bookings of HKD 1,000 or more. Welcome HKD 100 Coupon for new members: sign up at twayair.com and save HKD 100 on Hong Kong SAR –Seoul bookings of HKD 800 or more.

Summer is one of the best times to experience Korea. Seoul has plenty to keep you busy — rooftop bars, the vintage shops of Hongdae, and patbingsu when the heat peaks. The city moves fast, but it always leaves room for something new. Head south to Busan for a change of pace: fresh seafood at Jagalchi Market, sea breeze along the coast, and Gwangalli Beach as the sun goes down.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T'way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide.

About T'way Air (Rebranding as Trinity Airways)

T'way Air Co., Ltd. is a South Korean low-cost carrier (LCC) operating since 2010, serving destinations across East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, Europe and North America. Following shareholder approval and regulatory clearance from South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, T'way Air is rebranding as Trinity Airways Co., Ltd. The new brand will enter service once all domestic and international approvals are secured, with the official launch date to be announced in due course. All existing bookings remain valid and no action is required from passengers. For more information, visit twayair.com.

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SOURCE T'way Air