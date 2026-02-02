Plaud Expands Focus in Southeast Asia, Bringing Real-World AI Workflow Insights to GATES Thailand 2026

BANGKOK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaud.ai , the only AI note-taking platform that bridges in-person, phone calls, and online meetings into one workflow, today announced an expanded focus on the Southeast Asia (SEA) market. As part of this regional momentum, Plaud will attend GATES Consumer Tech Channel Summit, taking place from 3–5 February 2026 in Bangkok.

Plaud will be exhibiting at Booth B43 during the event and will showcase its hero products — Plaud Note Pro , the world's most advanced AI note taker, and Plaud NotePin S, the world's most wearable AI note taker which officially launched at CES 2026 to demonstrate how professionals can stay fully present while capturing everything that matters.

The participation at GATES reflects Plaud's continued efforts to engage with regional partners and professionals around practical AI workflows and real-world productivity use cases. Southeast Asia represents a key growth region for Plaud, driven by increasingly cross-border, multilingual, and fast-paced professional environments. Plaud's current market priorities in the region include Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, where teams and individuals are seeking AI tools that go beyond simple recording to deliver clarity, structure, and execution support.

Event Details

Dates: 3–5 February 2026

B43 Location: 1695 Phaholyothin Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand

Plaud's presence at GATES Thailand 2026 is part of a broader initiative to deepen engagement across Southeast Asia through industry dialogue, regional collaboration, and the sharing of practical insights on AI adoption in everyday professional workflows.

About Plaud

Plaud is building the world's most trusted AI work companion for professionals to elevate productivity and performance through note-taking solutions, loved by over 1,500,000 users worldwide since 2023. With a mission to amplify human intelligence, Plaud is building the next-generation intelligence infrastructure and interfaces to capture, extract, and utilize what you say, hear, see, and think. Plaud Inc. is a Delaware-incorporated, San Francisco-based company pushing the boundary of human–AI intelligence through a hardware–software combination. With ISO 27001, ISO 27701, GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA, and EN 18031 compliance, Plaud is committed to the highest standards of data security and privacy protection.

