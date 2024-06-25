Play For Dream Technology, Spatial Computing Company, is entering Singapore market with the World’s First Android-Based Spatial Computer, Play for Dream MR, Alongside Major APAC Markets from October 2024

Play For Dream Technology, a spatial computing company is launching the world's first Android-based spatial computer, Play for Dream MR.

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Play For Dream Technology, founded in Shanghai, a leading spatial entertainment technology company, has announced the launch of the world's first Android-based spatial computer, Play for Dream MR, on 25 June 2024 in Singapore. This strategic move marks Play for Dream's first international expansion, establishing its Asia-Pacific marketing headquarters in the Lion City. The global launch ignited in Singapore, drawing in key media from APAC markets, investors and other stakeholders.

As the world's first Android-based spatial computer, Play for Dream MR is a mixed reality (MR) headset, sets a new standard in spatial entertainment. It elevates your experience across various scenarios including IMAX- Level movies, eight exclusive DTS-customized spatial sound effects, immersive MR gaming, stunning 3D spatial video recording and photography, and more to explore. Featuring industry-leading specifications, a powerful self-developed algorithm architecture, it creates a seamless fusion of digital and real worlds, delivering an unparalleled spatial entertainment.

Experience the next level of spatial computing with Play for Dream MR. Boasting 8K Micro-OLED screens and an ultra-light resin Pancake optical solution, it delivers an astonishing 27 million pixels at 3882 PPI, with 45 PPD at the centre. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip, Play for Dream MR ensures exceptional performance with minimal power use. Its cutting-edge camera and sensor array, including 11 cameras, 7 types of sensors, and 22 infrared LEDs, provide precise and efficient tracking with a colour VST latency as low as 14ms.

Play For Dream Technology is revolutionizing spatial entertainment by teaming up with industry leaders. As the world's first IMAX and DTS strategic partner in the spatial computing and MR field, one of the pioneering devices equipped with Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, Play For Dream MR delivers a whole new experience. Collaborations with giants like IMAX, DTS, Qualcomm, Unity, BOE, ensure an unparalleled premium user experience, combining advanced technology with seamless integration.

Founded in 2020, Play For Dream is a tech company focusing on spatial computing devices. It is committed to reforming the way everyone acquires information, and advancing three-dimensional information technology.

