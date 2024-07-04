Plaza 66, Shanghai Launches "BUY & TAX REFUND" Service to Provide Offshore Tourists with a More Convenient Shopping Experience

SHANGHAI, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaza 66, Shanghai has launched the "BUY & TAX REFUND " service to further enhance the shopping experience for offshore tourists (including residents of Hong Kong China, Macau China, and Taiwan China). Eligible tourists can receive a tax refund in cash immediately after purchasing goods, offering more convenience and encouraging further shopping enjoyment. All eligible tourists can receive an equivalent amount of RMB cash based on the actual VAT refund amount for tax-free items on the same day of purchase within Plaza 66 at the "Buy & Tax Refund" counter of the HANDSFREE booth on B2/F of the shopping mall.

The "BUY & TAX REFUND" service guidelines at Plaza 66 are as follows:

(1) Who is eligible for tax free shopping?

(All of the following criteria must be met)

1. Residents of Hong Kong China, Macau China, and Taiwan China, as well as foreign tourists with valid passports;

2. Stay in mainland China for no more than 183 consecutive days;

3. Depart mainland China from any international airport in Shanghai within 17 days, including the day of purchase; and

4. Purchase a minimum amount RMB 500 which is eligible for tax refund (If the purchase amount is between RMB 500 and 110,000, tourists can apply for the tax refund at the "Buy & Tax Refund" counter of the HANDSFREE booth on B2/F of the shopping mall)

(2) Three Steps to Apply for a Tax Refund at TFS Stores

1. Present a valid passport (foreign tourists) or identification documents (residents of Hong Kong China, Macau China, and Taiwan China)

2. Complete the "Refund Application Form for Offshore Tourists"

3. Present the original VAT invoice

Upon completion of these steps, offshore tourists can go to the "Buy & Tax Refund" counter of the HANDSFREE booth on B2/F of the shopping mall, and provide the refund application form and original VAT invoice to apply for a tax refund.

TFS STORE LIST

ALAIA, BABY DIOR, BALENCIAGA, BALMAIN, BERLUTI, BOTTEGA VENETA, BOUCHERON, BRUNELLO CUCINELLI, BUCCELLATI, BVLGARI, CANALI, CARTIER, CELINE, CHANEL, CHAUMET, CHOPARD, CHRISTOFLE, DE BEERS, DELVAUX, DIOR, DIPTYQUE, FENDI, FENDI KIDS, FRED, GIORGIO ARMANI, GIVENCHY, GOYARD, GUCCI, HERMÈS, HERMÈS PUIFORCAT SAINT•LOUIS, HUBLOT, JAEGER-LECOULTRE, JIMMY CHOO, JOHN LOBB, LANVIN, LOEWE, LOUIS VUITTON, LORO PIANA, LORO PIANA KIDS, MONCLER, MONCLER KIDS, MONTBLANC, MOYNAT, MULBERRY, PANERAI, PIAGET, POMELLATO, PUYI, ROGER VIVIER, SAINT LAURENT, TASAKI, TIFFANY& CO., TODS, VALENTINO, VALEXTRA, VAN CLEEF& ARPELS, VERSACE

For more details about the TFS stores at Plaza 66, please visit the "Buy & Tax Refund" counter of the HANDSFREE booth on B2/F of the shopping mall.

(3) "BUY & TAX REFUND" APPLICATION REMINDERS & PROCEDURES

1. Present your valid pre-authorized credit card: UnionPay dual currency credit card, MASTER, JCB;

2. Purchase goods amounted to RMB 500-110,000. (If the purchase amount exceeds RMB 110,000, please go to the departure port for tax refund);

3. Confirm the actual tax refund amount of the goods, and swipe the credit card for pre-authorization;

4. Complete the "Notification Form for Departure Tax Refund Facilitation Service" & "Authorization Form for Personal Information of Offshore Tourists for Departure Business of Bank of China Limited";

5. Depart mainland China from any Shanghai international airport within 17 days (including the day of purchase); and

6. Receive the tax refund cash in advance.

(4) "BUY & TAX REFUND" THREE ATTENTION POINTS

1. Upon departure from China, customers are required to carry the unused or unpacked goods for Customs verification and submit the "Refund Application Form" with a verified seal of the Customs to the "BUY & TAX REFUND" mailbox at the tax refund counter of the airport.

2. If a situation occurs that does not meet the terms and conditions of the "BUY & TAX REFUND", the Shanghai tax refund agency, BOC Shanghai branch, has the right to deduct corresponding tax refund amount from the pre-authorized credit card, and the tourist is responsible for related services fees.

3. lf the general terms and conditions for tax refund are fulfilled, the tax refund will be processed according to corresponding procedures.

About Plaza 66, Shanghai

Plaza 66, Shanghai is positioned as the HOME TO LUXURY. It leads high-end fashion trends and is a must-visit destination in Shanghai for customers with distinguished tastes for entertainment and leisure. Plaza 66 is located at 1266 West Nanjing Road, a well-known commercial and shopping area in Shanghai's Jing'an District, with a total floor area of over 270,000 square meters. Since its opening in 2001, it has become a prominent landmark in Shanghai and has been rated as one of the successful mixed-use commercial projects in China. The five-story shopping mall brings together more than 100 renowned luxury brands from around the world. The tenants in resident make up a "who's who" list of luxury brands, including luxury giants Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Chanel, Dior, Cartier, Bottega Veneta, Boucheron, etc. The continuous presence of coveted names such as Valextra, Mulberry and Moynat, plus a wide mix of trendy high-end restaurants, have injected new vitality into Plaza 66. The shopping mall is committed to introducing exquisite lifestyles and creating better and diversified experiences for guests, garnering recognition by the Asia-Pacific Stevie Award in marketing for four consecutive years. This landmark is a veritable HOME TO LUXURY that integrates fashion and lifestyle.

The office towers of Plaza 66 are internationally renowned. The total floor area of the two towers, comprising 66 and 48 stories respectively, is 160,000 square meters. They are popular among multinational companies, information technology and fashion companies. In addition, Plaza 66 houses a car park spanning nearly 60,000 square meters, providing more than 800 underground parking spaces for tenants and customers. In 2022, Plaza 66 was awarded the LEED v4 for Building Operations and Maintenance and WELL v2 Core Platinum certifications, making it the first large-scale mixed-use commercial project in mainland China to receive dual platinum certifications for both retail and office areas during the operational phase. Additionally, Plaza 66 has joined the Golden Key International Alliance (GKIA), adhering to the principle of "Customer First." This alliance integrates a comprehensive, professional, personalized, and internationalized Golden Key service system, achieving a new level of service quality and providing guests with a satisfying and pleasantly surprising lifestyle experience.

With the completion of an Asset Enhancement Initiative, the shopping mall environment and facilities have undergone significant upgrades. The Lounge is an exclusive space within the complex, offering both privacy and an exquisite atmosphere. Through optimizing its tenant strategy and positioning, Plaza 66 will continue to innovate its market-leading position with impactful marketing initiatives, VIC program HOUSE 66 and exclusive services.

Plaza 66, Shanghai Address: 1266 West Nanjing Road, Shanghai, China

For more information about Plaza 66, please visit www.plaza66.com.

