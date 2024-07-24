Pole to Pinnacle: Lynk & Co Cyan Racing Shines on the World Stage

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 22, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing achieved three podium finishes at the 2024 TCR World Tour held at the Interlagos circuit in Brazil. This remarkable performance, continuing a legacy of honors, elevated the team to the top of the team standings with the highest points. Lynk & Co's racing prowess illuminated the Latin American stage once again, adding brilliance to the global racing scene with its professional and precise performance.

Lynk & Co Cyan Racing achieves three podium finishes in Brazil (PRNewsfoto/Lynk & Co) Lynk & Co Cyan Racing climbs to first place in team points at the Interlagos circuit in Brazil (PRNewsfoto/Lynk & Co)

Latin America is renowned for its unique racing culture and vibrant event atmosphere. The Interlagos circuit in Brazil, recognized for its challenging layout with complex turns and elevation changes, has hosted numerous significant F1 races and witnessed the triumphs of many legendary drivers. In this circuit, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing showcased the exceptional performance of Lynk & Co 03 series on this demanding track, reaffirming the brand's racing heritage and relentless pursuit of high-performance vehicles.

Despite stringent BOP and CW regulations, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing achieved outstanding results under challenging conditions. Known for its technical complexity, with demanding turns and elevation changes, the Interlagos circuit posed a tough challenge. Meeting this challenge head-on, Urrutia started from the pole position and secured second place; Ma Qinghua's fierce battle with Michelisz and Björk's crucial relay sprint further solidified the team's success. The triumph highlights the collaboration between expertly crafted vehicles and the team's cohesive teamwork. The Lynk & Co Cyan Racing team excelled, showcasing their prowess and inspiring their supporters with an outstanding performance on such a challenging track.

Since 2019, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing has achieved remarkable success in the TCR series, securing six world championships, including two driver titles and four team titles. This illustrious history has laid a strong foundation for their continued success. In this year's TCR series, the Lynk & Co 03 series continues to shine. These professional modifications ensure outstanding track performance, highlighting Lynk & Co's technical prowess and racing legacy. Integrating racing expertise into consumer vehicles, Lynk & Co continuously enhances performance and quality. Through accumulating race experience and advancing technology, Lynk & Co fulfills its commitment to consumers and pursues its vision of "Changing Mobility Forever."

The Lynk & Co Cyan Racing team is celebrating their leadership on the points board while gearing up for the upcoming round in Uruguay, aiming to extend their victorious streak. Focusing on the deep-rooted core of racing culture, Lynk & Co is dedicated to igniting the passion for motorsports globally. The brand aims for this enthusiasm to be witnessed and experienced by new markets and consumers around the world.

