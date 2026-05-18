PolyU collaborates with global scholars and experts to promote modern healthcare and wellness

Close to 100 participants experience Taichi and Qigong

HONG KONG, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Research Centre for Chinese Medicine Innovation (RCMI) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) hosted the "Symposium on Martial Arts: Bridging Art and Science" and two "Health Cultivation Workshops" on 8 and 9 May. The events aimed to advance research and application in Chinese medicine, while also fostering academic exchange and practical engagement.

They gathered leading academics, clinicians, and researchers from around the world to underscore the growing integration of these ancient mind-body practices into contemporary medical frameworks.

On 8 May, the International Martial Arts Symposium gathered leading scholars from around the world, including Prof. Gloria YEH from Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, USA; Prof. Chenchen WANG from Tufts University School of Medicine, USA; Prof. Parco SIU from Hong Kong University (HKU) Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine; Prof. Denise CHEUNG from HKU School of Nursing, and professors from the PolyU Faculty of Health and Social Sciences. Through cross-disciplinary dialogue, participants explored evidence-based topics that included "Tai Chi & Qigong: Ancient wisdom meets modern science," "Physical activity and whole-person health," "Body embodiment: Reclaiming the mind-body connection," and "Emerging health evidence: Insights from clinical trials."

The Symposium successfully bridged Eastern traditions and Western scientific research, fostering innovation, collaboration, and transformational outcomes to unlock new directions for future health.

On 9 May, the Health Cultivation Workshops featured Master CHEN Erhu, a 12th-generation inheritor of Chen-style Tai Chi from Chenjiagou, Henan, and Prof. Lixing LAO, President of Virginia University of Integrative Medicine and Co-Chair of the U.S. Alliance of Chinese Medicine for Wildlife Protection. Master Chen, recognised as one of the "Eight Kings of Chenjiagou Tai Chi" and a national intangible cultural heritage inheritor, guided participants in Zhan Zhuang (standing meditation), emphasising its benefits for strength, balance, posture, sleep quality, and circulation. Prof. Lao, with over 40 years of clinical and research experience and more than 330 SCI publications, led a 90-minute beginner-friendly Ba Duan Jin (Eight Brocades) workshop.

Through dynamic, hands-on practice, participants experienced stretching and breathing techniques that regulate the autonomic nervous system, unblock meridians, reduce stress, and enhance sleep quality.

The Symposium and Workshops integrated academic research with practical application, allowing participants to experience the self-healing power of Chinese medicine and bringing traditional wisdom into modern life.

About The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU)

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) aspires to be an innovative world-class university that pursues excellence in education, research and knowledge transfer for the benefit of Hong Kong SAR, the Nation, and the world. Driven by its motto, "To learn and to apply, for the benefit of mankind", the University nurtures socially responsible professionals and leaders with a strong sense of national pride and a global perspective, and pursues world-leading research and innovation for societal benefits. The University's unwavering commitment to excellence has garnered international acclaim, with PolyU ranking 54th in the QS World University Rankings 2026. Five subjects were placed within the top 30 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. Furthermore, Hospitality & Leisure Management, Civil & Structural Engineering, Art & Design and Environmental Sciences were ranked first in Hong Kong. PolyU also strives to foster a University community in which all members are united with a strong sense of belonging and pride, empowering the University to scale new heights.

About the Research Centre for Chinese Medicine Innovation (RCMI), PolyU

The Research Centre for Chinese Medicine Innovation of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University focuses on research and practical applications of Chinese medicine. Guided by its mission to establish itself as an authoritative institution, the Centre advances high-impact, evidence-based research to further elucidate the principles of Chinese medicine.

It also promotes interdisciplinary collaboration and research, nurtures emerging talent through regional platforms and emphasises the advancement of Chinese medicine within primary healthcare. Through comprehensive support for Chinese medicine initiatives, the Centre helps promote public health and well-being.

SOURCE The Research Centre for Chinese Medicine Innovation of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University