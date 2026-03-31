PolyU launches accredited MSc in Dietetics programme to train next generation of nutrition leaders

HONG KONG, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to address the growing demand for highly qualified healthcare professionals, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) has officially launched Master of Science in Dietetics programme since 2025. The programme is designed to bridge the gap between advanced nutritional science and clinical practice, offering a direct pathway to professional registration for aspiring dietitians.

As part of its commitment to nurturing professional talent, PolyU continues to enhance its curriculum to meet the evolving needs of society. The MSc in Dietetics provides an advanced education that blends rigorous academic coursework with practical, hands-on training across clinical, community, and food service sectors.

What Sets the PolyU MSc in Dietetics Apart:

Comprehensive Curriculum: Students will master advanced topics in nutrition, dietetics, and public health, preparing them for diverse roles in an ever-expanding industry.

Students will master advanced topics in nutrition, dietetics, and public health, preparing them for diverse roles in an ever-expanding industry. Guaranteed Practical Experience: PolyU guarantees hands-on training placements in real-world settings. This ensures students can immediately apply theoretical knowledge to tackle practical challenges.

PolyU guarantees hands-on training placements in real-world settings. This ensures students can immediately apply theoretical knowledge to tackle practical challenges. Strong Industry Connections: Leveraging PolyU's extensive network of partnerships with leading healthcare organizations, students gain unparalleled networking opportunities and a competitive edge in the job market.

Leveraging PolyU's extensive network of partnerships with leading healthcare organizations, students gain unparalleled networking opportunities and a competitive edge in the job market. Prestigious Accreditations & Global Pathways: The programme holds official accreditation from the Chinese Nutrition Society (CNS), with PolyU designated as an official teaching base for CNS Registered Dietitian (RD) training in Hong Kong. Graduates will be eligible to sit for the CNS RD examination and can apply for registration with the UK Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) via the international route.

Learn More and Apply

The MSc in Dietetics programme is now accepting applications until 30 April 2026 for the upcoming intake. For detailed information on the curriculum, admission requirements, and application procedures, please visit the programme website or contact the programme team directly.

Don't miss this opportunity to advance your professional journey with a top-tier, accredited qualification.

SOURCE The Hong Kong Polytechnic University