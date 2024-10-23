"PolyU-YUNJI Technology Hotel Digital Intelligence Joint Innovation Lab" Established in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 11th to 13th, the "IMPACT2024" global hospitality sector event organized by the School of Hotel and Tourism Management (SHTM) of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) was successfully held at the ICON Hotel in Hong Kong. During the period, the signing ceremony of the "PolyU-YUNJI Technology Hotel Digital Intelligence Joint Innovation Lab" was successfully held at the PolyU.

Beijing Yunji Technology Co., Ltd ("Yunji Technology") is committed to becoming the world's leading robot service platform. As of now, it has provided AI + robot services for more than 30,000 hotels, hospitals, projects, and buildings globally. The School of Hotel and Tourism Management of The PolyU SHTM is renowned worldwide. In the academic field of hotel and tourism management, it has consecutively ranked first in the "Tourism and Leisure Management" category of the ShanghaiRanking's Academic Ranking of World Universities (GRAS) for seven years. In this cooperation, the two sides will combine their advantages to establish an AI and embodied intelligence R&D base with global competitiveness in the industry-university-research-application field.

Professor Wong Kwok-yin, Vice President (EDU) of the PolyU, attended the event and said that the cooperation between the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Yunji Technology Hotel Digital Intelligence Joint Innovation Laboratory will open up new vitality and opportunities for joint research and teaching activities in scientific research projects.

Zhi Tao, Founder and CEO of Yunji Technology, stated, "AI and robotics are now widely applied in hotels, transforming them into 'smart entities' that have served over one billion people. This collaboration will not only promote research and application but also accelerate Hong Kong's development as a 'technology hub' alongside its reputation as a 'financial center.'"

Yunji Technology has established a Hong Kong branch to advance the construction of a local research and development center. Through deepened cooperation in industry, academia, and application, Yunji Technology aims to develop core AI technologies and a strong brand in robotics from China, using Hong Kong as a gateway to lead globally and apply its innovations in international markets.

