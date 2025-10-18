Yunji Technology Debuts on HKEX, Partners with Luxshare Precision to Accelerate Global Expansion

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing Yunji Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company"; Stock code: 2670) today announced that shares of the Company have started to be traded on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code "2670".

Shares of the Company were actively traded on the first day of listing, with an intraday high of HK$142.80 per Share and closed at HK$120.50 per Share, representing an increase of approximately 26.05% from the offer price of HK$95.60. Total trading volume was approximately 3.23 million shares today, representing an aggregate turnover of approximately HK$484 million.

Commenting on the positive reaction of the market, the Company said, "in the future, we will continuous enhancing commercialization capabilities through exploring broader use cases and creating a vibrant ecosystem; optimizing our products and services to enhance their adaptability across various industry verticals; improving our technological capabilities; and expanding our global presence."

Yunji Technology is a star robot company in Chinese Mainland, achieving a deployment rate of 99% across the country and becoming a standard for intelligence in the hotel industry. Its globally leading fully autonomous learning system realizes a complete closed loop from perception, cognition, decision-making, execution, to feedback, without any manual intervention throughout the process.

According to the Frost & Sullivan report, in 2024, Yunji Technology Technology will rank first globally in terms of both the scale of online robots in 3D space scenarios and the number of service users: with a single-day peak of 36,000 units, an annual service volume exceeding 500 million times, and a monthly instruction execution volume exceeding 18.6 billion times.

As of now, the company has served over 34000 corporate clients, covering a wide range of settings, including over 34,000 hotels, more than 150 hospitals, and various other scenarios like factories and commercial buildings, demonstrating excellent cross industry service capabilities.

The company announced a strategic partnership with Luxshare Precision(stock code: 002475)to jointly accelerate global business expansion.

The collaboration with Luxshare Precision will enhance Yunji's capabilities in global supply chain integration, cross-region deployment, and ecosystem development. A representative of Yunji Technology stated, "Through this partnership, we will further optimize our robotic solutions and expand into broader international markets."

The Company will leverage its listing and the new partnership to drive technological innovation and global presence, creating sustainable value for shareholders and society.

Looking forward, taking the listing as an opportunity, the Company will leverage on the global capital to further promote its business development, strive for outstanding performance, and give back to the shareholders, the society and the public.

About Beijing Yunji Technology Co., Ltd.

Beijing Yunji Technology Co., Ltd. holds a leading position in the hospitality robotic-based AI agents market in China. The Company primarily offers robots and functional kits, complemented by services under AI digitalization system. From robots that interact with the physical world to AI digitalization system that streamline decision-making, the Company delivers adaptive and scalable products and services to its customers. An AI agent is an artificial intelligence that possesses autonomous perception, memory, reasoning analysis, decision-making and action execution capabilities, which can directly provide end-to-end and continuous iterative solutions tailored to specific tasks. During the Track Record Period, the Company primarily focused on the development of hospitality robotic-based AI agent.

SOURCE YUNJI Technology