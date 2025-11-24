PONY AI Inc. Partners with Sunlight Mobility to Adopt an Asset-Light Model for Accelerating Fleet Expansion

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pony AI Inc. ("Pony.ai" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PONY) (HKEX: 2026), a global leader in the commercialization of autonomous mobility, today announced an expanded partnership with Sunlight Mobility to implement an asset-light model. This marks a significant milestone in Pony.ai's strategy to build a scalable, capital-efficient, and rapidly deployable mobility ecosystem, enabling the Company to speed up its fleet expansion down the road.

Building on the initial collaboration established in June 2024, Pony.ai has recently signed a new agreement with Sunlight Mobility, a leading mobility service platform operator covering over 180 cities across China, to adopt the asset-light model. Under this arrangement, Sunlight Mobility will fund the Gen-7 Robotaxi vehicles, with an initial fleet to be deployed in Guangzhou before year-end 2025. Both parties plan to further expand into other cities in China in the coming years. This also reflects the growing market recognition of Pony.ai's Robotaxi business model, with an increasing number of third parties willing to fund fleet deployment and lease Pony.ai's Virtual Driver for commercial operations.

Sunlight Mobility brings deep expertise in digital mobility platform operations, including huge user traffic, product feature development, and fleet supply dispatch, all of which play a crucial role in enhancing user experience and boosting operational efficiency. In particular, the collaborative autonomous driving vehicle ("ADV") fleet supply will be integrated in both Pony.ai and Sunlight Mobility's platforms, making both parties share economic benefits and creating a win-win situation.

About Pony AI Inc.

Pony AI Inc. is a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. Leveraging its vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology, a full-stack autonomous driving technology that seamlessly integrates Pony.ai's proprietary software, hardware, and services, Pony.ai is developing a commercially viable and sustainable business model that enables the mass production and deployment of vehicles across transportation use cases. Founded in 2016, Pony.ai has expanded its presence across China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East and other regions, ensuring widespread accessibility to its advanced technology. For more information, please visit: https://ir.pony.ai .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Pony.ai's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Pony.ai's filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Pony.ai does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

