Pony.ai Drives Commercialization at Scale with Lower-Cost Robotaxis and New L4 Light Truck

At Auto China 2026, Pony.ai outlined new steps to advance Robotaxi commercialization through lower-cost Gen-7 vehicles and an upgraded world model to improve "Virtual Driver" training efficiency.

The total vehicle cost of Pony.ai's 2027 Robotaxi in China market, including the base vehicle and autonomous driving kit, is expected to fall below RMB 230,000.

Pony.ai also unveiled the world's first 100% automotive-grade, fully redundant L4 autonomous light-duty truck, developed with CATL for urban logistics.

BEIJING, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pony AI Inc. ("Pony.ai") (NASDAQ: PONY; HKEX: 2026) is advancing the commercialization of Level 4 (L4) autonomous driving through continued cost reduction, fleet expansion and broader product deployment across mobility and logistics.

At Auto China 2026 in Beijing, Pony.ai highlighted progress in lowering the cost of its seventh-generation (Gen-7) Robotaxis, with total vehicle cost of its 2027 Robotaxi in China market, including both the autonomous driving kit and the base vehicle, expected to fall below RMB 230,000, lower than the current starting price of a locally produced Tesla Model 3 in China. The company also pointed to continued robotaxi fleet expansion, a broader L4 product lineup with a new autonomous light-duty truck, and PonyWorld 2.0, its upgraded proprietary world model, as key drivers of continued deployment at scale.

"Over the past decade, we have remained focused on turning autonomous driving from a concept into real-world infrastructure," said Dr. James Peng, Founder and CEO of Pony.ai. "Today, the question is no longer whether Robotaxi can work. The focus is how to scale it safely, efficiently and at the right cost."

After introducing its Gen-7 Robotaxi lineup last year, Pony.ai has expanded its fleet from 270 vehicles to more than 1,400. Supported by a 70% reduction in bill-of-materials cost for its Gen-7 autonomous driving kit, along with continued operational optimization, the company has achieved key commercialization milestones, including unit-economics breakeven in two of Southern China's largest economic hubs. Pony.ai's registered user base has also surpassed 1 million, nearly tripling from a year earlier. These developments further validate both the maturity of Pony.ai's technology and the commercial viability of fully driverless urban fleet operations.

The latest cost reductions are expected to support mass production and further advance Pony.ai's "dual-engine" growth strategy across both China and international markets. The company aims to expand its fleet to more than 3,000 Robotaxis by the end of this year and extend its footprint to 20 cities globally, with nearly half of those cities located in overseas markets. Based on its Gen-7 Robotaxi platform, Pony.ai plans to introduce an overseas version tailored to local regulatory requirements, infrastructure conditions and user needs, supporting deployment of more than 1,000 units in international markets.

Pony.ai's accelerating commercialization momentum is also reflected in its collaboration with Toyota. The Gen-7 bZ4X Robotaxi has officially received an on-road testing permit in Guangzhou. As production ramps up, the two companies plan to deploy 1,000 bZ4X Robotaxis this year across major tier-one cities in China.

New L4 Light Truck Extends Pony.ai's Autonomous Logistics Portfolio

At Auto China 2026, Pony.ai unveiled an L4 electric light-duty truck, the world's first 100% automotive-grade, fully redundant light truck purpose-built for L4 autonomous driving and developed in collaboration with CATL.

Built on CATL's Kunshi chassis platform, the vehicle is expected to reduce freight cost per kilometer by 40% to 50% compared with human-driven transport, while offering 18 cubic meters of cargo capacity — 2.6 times that of low-speed autonomous delivery vehicles. With a battery range of 320 to 450 kilometers, it is designed for a wide range of urban logistics scenarios, including parcel distribution, supermarket restocking and cold-chain foodservice delivery.

The vehicle is engineered for full-scenario and all-weather L4 autonomous driving. It features full redundancy across steering, braking, communications, power supply, the computing platform and the sensor suite. The vehicle is designed for a service life of 600,000 kilometers, or 20,000 operating hours.

The launch of the light-duty truck further strengthens Pony.ai's Robotruck portfolio. The company already operates commercial Robotruck services across trunk-line logistics, dedicated-route logistics and port transportation. Pony.ai also revealed that it has obtained permits for Robotruck platooning operations on the Beijing-Tianjin Expressway and the Beijing-Tianjin-Tanggu Expressway, with a safety operator in the lead vehicle while the following trucks operate without a human driver in the cab.

The new L4 light-duty truck shares the same technology stack as Pony.ai's Gen-7 Robotaxis and is intended for deployment in the same operating regions, enabling both platforms to leverage the same operational backbone, including energy replenishment, ground support, service centers and remote assistance. This cross-business reuse of infrastructure and resources is expected to strengthen economies of scale, improve the marginal economics of large-scale deployment, and drive further cost reduction and efficiency gains across both urban logistics and mobility services.

PonyWorld 2.0 Supports a More Efficient Path to Scaled L4 Deployment

Dr. Tiancheng Lou, Founder and CTO of Pony.ai, announced that the company has completed a major upgrade of its core AI model, PonyWorld 2.0 — the latest evolution of the training system behind Pony.ai's autonomous driving stack.

Since 2020, Pony.ai has developed PonyWorld not as a conventional simulation tool, but as a full reinforcement-learning system spanning cloud-side training and onboard deployment. As its fully driverless fleet has scaled, improving autonomous driving performance has increasingly depended on improving the world model itself — particularly its ability to represent real-world dynamics and traffic interactions with sufficient accuracy and realism.

The key advance in PonyWorld 2.0 is its ability to diagnose where performance remains weak, guide more targeted data collection, and support more efficient model training. This creates a stronger closed-loop data flywheel: larger-scale driverless operations generate more valuable real-world data, which improves the world model, strengthens the onboard system, and in turn supports broader deployment.

While continuing to advance its AI capabilities, Pony.ai has emphasized that safety remains the foundation of autonomous driving commercialization. Lou said, "Fail-operational capability across the entire system should become a universal industry standard for Level 4 autonomous driving." A fail-operational system helps ensure that even in the event of an unexpected hardware or software failure, the vehicle can maintain core driving functions through comprehensive redundancy and execute a safe pull-over maneuver, supporting safer large-scale driverless operations.

About Pony AI Inc.

Pony AI Inc. is a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. Leveraging its vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology, a full-stack autonomous driving technology that seamlessly integrates Pony.ai's proprietary software, hardware, and services, Pony.ai is developing a commercially viable and sustainable business model that enables the mass production and deployment of vehicles across transportation use cases. Founded in 2016, Pony.ai has expanded its presence across China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East and other regions, ensuring widespread accessibility to its advanced technology.

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SOURCE Pony AI Inc.