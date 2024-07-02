POP Toy Show Returns to Singapore Bigger and Better with Dimoo In the Garden City

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the overwhelming success of the inaugural POP TOY SHOW (PTS) Singapore last September, global phenomenon POP MART is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated event to Singapore. The 2nd edition will take place at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Level 1 - Halls A, B and C, from 23 to 25 August 2024.

Headlining the show this year will be Dimoo, one of the top fan favourites from POP MART. Themed "Dimoo in the Garden City", 2024 show promises an exciting and a larger lineup of international, regional and local artists, participating brands and exclusive collectible art toys for the fans and collectors.

"I am really happy to be able to return to Singapore for the second PTS, and I definitely look forward to meeting Dimoo fans from around the world," said Ayan Deng, artist of Dimoo. This time, fans who could not get enough of the curious boy with a baby cloud on his head, can expect more than four (4) PTS-exclusive Dimoo drops, and snap photos at Dimoo's booth that features a life-sized sculpture.

Lang, artist of Hirono, and Head of POP Design Center (PDC) is another fans' favourite who has confirmed his participation. In addition, two young artists from PDC will also be joining Lang and bring their A-game to the show. Xue Chen, artist of Sweet Bean, and Yumi, artist of Pino Jelly, will be in Singapore for the first time to meet their fans. This year, PDC will have its own standalone booth featuring PDC's staple of Intellectual Property (IP) and fans can look forward to several first launches and Singapore-exclusive toys.

Quiccs, one of the respectable artists from the Philippines, said preparation is underway where he will showcase his latest works at PTS Singapore. Known for his street art and character, TEQ63, Quiccs has collaborated with many renowned brands back home including Adidas, Jollibee and more. "From customed skateboard, sneakers and street wears, there are many new and fresh collections that fans can get their hands on for the first time in PTS Singapore, and I hope they will like what they see," according to Quiccs.

Tickets for the show will be available for sale through Ticketmaster starting 2 July 2024 at 2pm. You can purchase them via bit.ly/pts2024ticket. Options include 1-Day, 3-Day, Group (4pax) 1-Day and Premium 3-Day tickets, starting from $28 for the early bird tickets. Stay tuned to PTS website and social media pages for more updates.

The exhibition will showcase over 50 different artists, toy designers, and international toy brands throughout the three-day extravaganza. Noteworthy highlights include exclusive meet and greet sessions with renowned POP MART artists, unveiling of exclusive merchandise, and captivating live drawing sessions by a myriad of talented artists.

"Since the last PTS in Singapore, POP MART has continued to expand our footprints globally with many new stores opening in Thailand, Vietnam, Europe and US. We believe PTS Singapore will be a good meeting point for all our loyal and new fans to meet and interact, not only within the community, also with the artists, brands and collaborators," said Justin Moon, President of POP MART International.

Don't miss out on this epic event where art, culture, and community collide! Join us at Marina Bay Sands for a weekend full of amazing art, awesome activities, and loads of fun. Let's make some unforgettable memories!

About POP MART

POP MART is one of the most popular art toy brands that is a hot favourite amongst the younger generation today. Known for its extensive collection of Blind Boxes – a sealed packaging that keeps the contents of the figurine mysterious to its new owners – POP MART breaks the stereotype that toys are only for children. Since 2021, POP MART has also expanded to the high-end art toy market and introduced MEGA Collections to satisfy various art toy collectors' interests.

The company has worked with world renowned brands, such as Disney, Sanrio, Warner Bros. among others, and famous designers like Kenny, Pucky and Kasing Lung to launch a multitude of pop culture products based on classic characters that appeal to its pool of loyal customers. As a valuable support to the foundation of the designer toy market, POP MART has also enhanced its customer user experience through mini-games and applets to further entice its clients.

PDC (POP Design Center) was founded in 2017 and focuses on original Intellectual Property (IP), as part of POP MART's global artist development and IP operation plans. PDC has attracted many talented artists from the robust media and entertainment industries. With its abundant resources and professional product teams, PDC has nurtured many budding artists to create their own IPs that have won the hearts of many fans around the world through their unique characteristics.

About POP TOY SHOW (PTS)

Since 2017, the POP Toy Show (PTS) has become Asia's top toy exhibition, holding seven successful events in Beijing and Shanghai. Last year, PTS achieved a major milestone by hosting its first showcase event outside China – in Singapore.

PTS has attracted over 300,000 visitors attending the shows, with more than 500 participating artists, designers and brands from USA, United Kingdom, Spain, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Singapore, offering collectors with more than 10,000 pieces of exclusive products and limited-edition toys.

This international presence contributes to the diversity and vibrancy of the event, showcasing a wide range of pop culture-related toys, collectibles, and merchandise.

Singapore is the only PTS international outpost, and the show remains POP MART's iconic event in Southeast Asia.

SOURCE Popmart Singapore