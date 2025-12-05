Post-Disaster Support | Emergency Financial Assistance for Self-Financed Cancer Drugs

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Level 5 fire at Wang Fuk House, Tai Po, on 26 November has left nearly 2,000 households homeless and plunged many families into hardship. Recovery and rebuilding after a disaster is a long journey that requires support from all sectors of society.

To this end, the registered Hong Kong charity "Cancer Information.com.hk Charity Foundation" (Inland Revenue Department tax-exempt ref. no.: 91/15162), with generous funding from the Li Ka Shing Foundation, is launching an emergency drug subsidy programme specifically for cancer patients or survivors affected by the Wang Fuk House fire who are at risk of running out of medication. The programme covers self-financed cancer drugs for approved indications, including but not limited to targeted therapies.

We hope this initiative will ease the risk of treatment interruption for fire victims caused by the disaster.

*Programme Details*

Eligible persons will receive reimbursement of actual drug expenses for a period of one month. There is currently no cap on the subsidy amount; the final approved amount will be determined by the Foundation on a case-by-case basis. The Cancer Information.com.hk Charity Foundation reserves the final decision on all subsidy applications.

*How to Apply*

Interested applicants please register through the following channels:

Enquiry / WhatsApp: 9462 7207

Email: [email protected]

*Collection Method*

Once approved, applicants may choose to:

Collect the cheque in person (applicant or family member), or

Have our volunteers accompany you to purchase the medication.

*Required Documents* (to be submitted at registration and when collecting the cheque):

Proof of being a fire victim

Copy of Hong Kong Identity Card

Proof of purchase of self-financed cancer drugs (for approved indications) dated on or after 26 November 2025

SOURCE Cancer Information.com.hk Charity Foundation