Power grid construction is accelerating and enabling rapid economic development

KUITUN, China, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 22, the construction site of 220 kV power transmission and transformation project in Kuitun East Industrial Park was busy with machinery roaring and vehicles shuttling. After the completion of the project, it will optimize the regional grid structure, effectively help the construction of the double ring network in the "Kui • Dou • Wu" region, greatly improve the power supply capacity and reliability of the area, provide new energy transmission and consumption channels, and have great significance for winning the battle of pollution control and blue sky defense and serving the "double carbon" target.

Kuitun East Industrial Park 220 kV power transmission and transformation project includes a 220 kV substation, Sogo-Shawan PI into East Industrial Park 220 kV line and other two line individual projects, a total length of 7.4 kilometers, is expected to be put into operation in November this year. At the construction site, the construction unit will comprehensively promote mechanized new equipment, reduce the risk of personal safety in the construction, and ensure the high-quality construction of the power station.

The relevant departments and units of the State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company earnestly implement the arrangement and deployment of the project construction, do a good job in planning the preliminary work, coordinate the infrastructure construction forces, carefully control the safety and quality progress of the project, use digital intelligent means to improve the quality and efficiency, effectively and orderly promote the construction of key power grid projects, ensure the safety and quality and progress, and ensure that the power grid project is put into operation on schedule. Add momentum to the safe and stable operation of the power grid and the consumption of clean energy.

SOURCE State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company