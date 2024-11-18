Power of the Future: Celebrating Sungrow Japan's 10-Year Legacy

TOKYO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, is proud to announce the celebration of Sungrow Japan's 10th anniversary. Since its founding in 2014, Sungrow Japan has been committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, and this milestone marks a momentous journey of growth and success.

Since its inception, Sungrow Japan has been committed to fostering a culture of innovation and adaptability. By embracing emerging technologies and staying abreast of trends, Sungrow has quickly established itself as a key player in Japan's photovoltaic and energy storage industries. The company's solutions meet Japan's stringent standards while optimizing operational efficiency, setting new benchmarks in the industry through continuous technological advancements. Recently, Sungrow Japan received JET certification for its SG5.5RS-JP string inverter, responding directly to the growing demand for future energy management.

Over the past decade, Sungrow Japan has supported numerous PV and energy storage projects across Japan. Its solutions have been widely adopted in power plants in Fukushima, Ibaraki, Hokkaido, and other regions. These projects provide sustainable power to local communities and significantly reduce carbon emissions, aligning with Japan's national decarbonization goals.

With a team of highly skilled developers and technology enthusiasts, Sungrow Japan has fostered deeper collaborations with industry institutions and partners, through technical training, workshops, and joint projects. These collaborations have played a crucial role in advancing industry standards and have contributed to strengthening Japan's position in the global renewable energy market.

In celebration of this significant milestone, Sungrow Japan held a 10th-anniversary event in Tokyo with the theme "Power of the Future". The commemorative event kicked off an intimate gathering of partners, professionals, and employees, highlighting the company's future development strategy and discussing Japan's renewable energy market in the future.

Sungrow detailed its high-efficiency PV solutions and energy storage system during the event. SG5.5RS-JP, in particular, is designed for small—to medium-sized commercial systems. Its modular design and ease of installation significantly reduce implementation costs, optimizing project returns on investment. PowerTitan 2.0, Sungrow's flagship energy storage product, provides critical support in Japan's increasingly volatile power landscape. With its exceptional safety and reliability, PowerTitan 2.0 addresses the growing need for adjustable loads, peak power cost reduction, and grid instability.

Luis Xu, General Manager of the APAC Region at Sungrow stated: "From entering the Japanese market to becoming a key player in the renewable energy sector, we have always been guided by one core belief: empowering the future, making sustainable energy accessible to all. Moving forward, Sungrow Japan will continue to advance in technology R&D and market expansion. We are committed to distributed PV and energy storage projects, bringing renewable energy beyond large-scale facilities and into every home and business."

