Power protection never stops as tens of thousands of people taste delicious big plate cuisine

KUITUN, China, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 30, the ninth Big Plate Food Culture Festival kicked off in the Cultural Square of Shawan City. To ensure reliable power supply during the food festival, the Party member service team of State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company took early actions and organized the "five in place" of safety, technology, vehicles, materials, and personnel to help the food event be held smoothly.

At the site of this Big Plate Food Culture Festival, there are agricultural and sideline product exhibition areas and an event of a hundred people eating big plate chicken. Tourists from all over are invited to taste delicious food and experience local customs.

Facing this power protection task, the company carried out infrared temperature measurement and hidden danger inspection on the power supply lines and equipment involved in the activity in advance, and conducted safety inspections on the power supply equipment at the event site. All power protection links are carried out in an orderly manner. In view of the characteristics of many power supply points for stage facilities and equipment at the event site, detailed inspections were carried out on the stage lighting and sound wiring conditions. The company assisted the event organizer in handling four hidden dangers such as poor contact and loose plugs to minimize the occurrence rate of failures.

In the next step, the company will continue to provide power services, take the initiative to assume social responsibilities, and help the development of local cultural tourism industry with high-quality and reliable power supply services, and jointly draw a beautiful picture of rural revitalization.

