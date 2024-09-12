Power supply guarantee enables fresh fruits to hit the market in time

KUITUN, China, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the golden autumn season, fruits and vegetables from farms around Kuitun City are listed on the market in a concentrated manner. On September 9, staff members from State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company came to Kuitun Farm, Hongshan Second Company, and conducted household visits to investigate electricity demand. They inspected power supply lines, transformers and other equipment to ensure safe and reliable power supply for cold storages.

There are currently over 100 farmers in Hongshan Second Company, with a planting area of nearly 2,000 mu for fruits and vegetables. There are 20 special transformers and 9 public transformers, with a total capacity of 6,250 KVA. During the harvest seasons of grapes and kiwifruits, nearly 1,000 tons of fruits will be picked. To prolong the freshness period of fruits and improve market competitiveness, farmers put the picked fruits into cold storages for preservation in time. Through high-standard power supply and strict warehouse management, they put fruits into the market in stages. Currently, Hongshan Second Company has over 180 private cold storages and 5 large centralized cold storages, with a maximum storage capacity of over 1,000 tons.

"From November to the next January is the golden period for our fruit sales. The quality must be guaranteed to get the greatest economic benefits. There are high standards for sweetness, moisture and freshness preservation," said farmer Gao Jianjun.

Since 2021, after learning about the power demand of Hongshan Second Company, State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company took quick actions. According to the irrigation and storage electricity consumption of greenhouse vegetables and fruits such as grapes in Hongshan Second Company, the company formulated a power supply plan considering the daily operation of cold storages after completion, seasonal peaks and other electricity demands. It renovated five transformers and made reasonable plans for power lines. According to the construction needs of large centralized cold storages, a new 630 KVA public transformer was built in 2023 to meet the electricity demand of cold storages of 14 surrounding farmers.

Meanwhile, the company continuously pays attention to the electricity consumption of cold storages, regularly conducts inspections, visits households to understand power demand, provides professional suggestions, and popularizes knowledge about safe use of electricity to farmers and cold storage staff to ensure stable operation.

