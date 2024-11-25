Power Transmission in Full Swing at the Infrastructure Site Amid Heavy Snowfall

KUITUN, China, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 22nd, with heavy snow falling, at the power transmission site of the 35-kilovolt line project from XinFang (Changchun) to Quangou Center of State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company, all the on-site construction personnel were racing against time and fighting bravely in the snow.

The 35-kilovolt Quangou Substation is located in the northern part of Kaiqianqi, Kuitun City, and there is only one 35-kilovolt incoming line named Weiquan Line. The line of this project starts from the outgoing cabinet of the 35-kilovolt standby line 1 of the 110-kilovolt XinFang (Changchun) Substation and ends at the 35-kilovolt Quangou Substation. The total length of the single-circuit line is 17.74 kilometers, including 16.53 kilometers of overhead lines and 1.21 kilometers of cable lines. There are 60 iron towers designed along the whole line, among which 37 are straight iron towers and 23 are tension iron towers.

The completion of this line will solve the long-standing problems of the no-load operation of the 110-kilovolt XinFang Substation and the heavy-load operation of the main transformer of the 110-kilovolt Dongweihu Substation, optimize the structure of the power supply zones, further improve the reliability of regional power supply, provide reliable power supply guarantees for users, and create favorable conditions for increasing power supply and sales as well as expanding the power market.

State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company has attached great importance to it and made efficient arrangements. It has coordinated with the design, construction and supervision parties to work together, focused on key and difficult points, adhered to standardized and normalized management, increased construction manpower, arranged the time nodes in reverse order, and strictly controlled safety, quality and progress, thus laying a certain foundation for the smooth completion of the project.

During the project construction, the work plans were coordinated as a whole, the requirements for standardized operations were strictly implemented, the "Six Precisions and Four Modernizations" for infrastructure construction were earnestly fulfilled, and the mechanized construction and green building were vigorously promoted to ensure safe construction.

The infrastructure builders have always adhered to the "Three Do Not Believe" spirit, seized the precious time for power transmission as scheduled, and contributed the strength of Kuitun Power Supply Company to winning this "defense battle" of power transmission.

