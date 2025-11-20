Power "Warmth" Supports Enterprises Through Winter Peak Demand

JINCHANG, China, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today, all the factory's equipment can finally start up at the same time—we no longer have to worry about power supply!" On November 9th, Yang Shuguo, electrical contact person of Jinchang Bengxin Wangda Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., expressed his gratitude to State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company at the company's workshop. As the winter peak electricity demand approaches, a timely and efficient line maintenance has reassured this high-load power-consuming enterprise.

The 08 feeder of Branch 118 on State Grid's 126 Jinwu Line, like a "power artery," supplies developmental momentum to multiple small and medium-sized enterprises along its route. Among them, Jinchang Bengxin Wangda Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. has extremely high requirements for power supply stability—any disruption could impact production schedules.

"Winter power load keeps rising, so we must take preventive measures," noted a relevant person in charge of State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company. During winter equipment inspections, the company detected potential safety hazards on the line and immediately launched an emergency response: dispatching key operation and maintenance personnel to form a special maintenance team, formulating detailed plans, and clarifying work divisions and safety requirements. A race-against-time "power guarantee campaign" quietly unfolded.

At the maintenance site, bitter cold failed to dampen the staff's enthusiasm. They strictly followed standardized procedures—patrolling lines, testing equipment, eliminating defects—each step executed with meticulous care. Targeting critical issues such as aging user boundary switches, the maintenance team implemented precise optimizations and adjustments to ensure equipment operates in "peak condition."

This maintenance is not only an emergency measure to eliminate hazards but also a microcosm of State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company's special "Winter Peak Support" initiative. The company continuously enhances its quality services: on one hand, accelerating power grid upgrading and renovation while conducting regular inspections and maintenance; on the other hand, streamlining repair channels and launching "one-stop" services including electricity consultation, connection applications, and fault reporting, making power use more convenient for enterprises.

The tenet of "Electricity for the People" has transformed into tangible warmth in the cold winter. As the hum of machinery echoes again in Jinchang Bengxin Wangda's workshops and stable electric current flows to thousands of households, this dedicated power team has injected strong vitality into local economic development with their sense of responsibility and commitment—making this winter warm and cozy, powered by reliable electricity.

SOURCE State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company