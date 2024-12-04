Powering Construction Equipment with Green Energy - Microvast's battery at bauma CHINA 2024 in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bauma CHINA 2024 Shanghai Exhibition (referred to as "Bauma Show") was held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, on Nov 26th to 29th, 2024. More than 3,400 companies from 32 countries and regions around the world participated in the exhibition , fully presenting the latest technologies, new energy, and new trends in the global construction machinery industry.

Several construction machinery models equipped with Microvast's high-power type batteries were appeared, showing Microvast's new energy and achievements in the engineering field . Including the below types:

LGMG RTH136 Mining Truck: It is customized with Microvast battery system according to needs from the users and working condition. This model is mainly on the new energy race track, equipped with high-rate long-life power batteries and mining-specific high-power drive system.

XCMG Road 26T Hybrid Roller: with the Microvast battery system, it produces less noise and better meets the requirements for urban road construction.

JCHX (Jin AnTuo) 15T (7m³) pure electric Loader: with the Microvast battery system, the vehicle has strong power and high travel speed, which greatly improves the continuous operation time after fully charged. It can efficiently load and transport loose materials after blasting in mines and tunnels, and is also suitable for railway, highway, and water conservancy tunnel projects, especially in narrow and low environments.

XCMG Automotive 25T Hybrid Truck Crane: with the Microvast battery system, it can work continuously for 4 hours using only the battery, and can also "plug in and work while charging the battery", which truly achieving "saving fuel, saving money, zero fuel consumption, and zero emissions."

The products displayed at this exhibition are just a part of the applications of Microvast Power in the engineering machinery field. Microvast has cooperated with manufacturer to produce new energy trucks (mining trucks) for various industries in recent years, such as LGMG, XCMG, Sany Group, Tongli Technology, and Hongwei New Energy. In particular, Microvast has a higher market share in hybrid mining truck models and currently has more than 1,400 sets in operation in China.

Currently, intelligentization and greenization have become one of the development trends in the engineering machinery industry. Microvast will continue to focus on battery technology research and product updates, and work with industry peers to promote the digital transformation and green and sustainable development of the engineering machinery industry.

SOURCE Microvast