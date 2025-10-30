Innovation in the Spotlight: Microvast at All-Energy Australia 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) ("Microvast", the "Company" or "we"), a global leader in advanced battery technologies, will showcase its suite of high-performance battery products at All-Energy Australia 2025. The international energy exhibition will be taking place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 29 to 30, 2025. At this globally recognized platform, Microvast will present its energy storage solution and a wide range of battery products, demonstrating the company's recent technological breakthroughs and achievements.

Microvast's product showcase focuses on meeting the evolving needs of the energy storage sector through its flagship product – the ME6 Energy Storage System (ESS). The ME6 ESS is built on advanced lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology and is specifically engineered to meet the unique requirements of energy storage customers. With its compact footprint, high energy density, and exceptional durability, the ME6 ESS system sets a new benchmark in the energy storage market. The ME6 system delivers up to 10,000 cycles for long-term, reliable energy storage.

In terms of space utilization and safety, the ME6 energy storage system also delivers exceptional performance. With a high energy density design of up to 6 megawatt-hours, the system enables customers to maximize site space and optimize facility layout and infrastructure planning, driving greater efficiency in energy storage deployments. Engineered for reliable operation in challenging environments, the ME6 is equipped with IP55 and C4 protection ratings and an integrated nitrogen protection system, ensuring stable performance in damp, dusty, and harsh conditions. These advanced safety and protection features provide a robust safeguard for large-scale energy storage projects, offering customers confidence and operational peace of mind.

In addition to energy storage solutions, Microvast will present our series of high-energy-density battery products specifically engineered for heavy-duty applications. The lineup features the HpTO-37Ah, MpCO-48Ah, and HpCO-55Ah models, each engineered for exceptional performance in demand industrial environments. These batteries are capable of reaching up to 80% state of charge within just 15–20 minutes, drastically reducing downtime and overcoming operational challenges associated with lengthy charging cycles and extended idle periods. The heavy-duty battery series delivers reliable power delivery and long-term durability, making it ideally suited for the rigorous demands of high-intensity operations such as those in the mining and construction sectors.

For extended-range applications, Microvast will highlight its HnSO-70Ah cell, which delivers an energy density of 295 Wh/kg and a maximum cycle life of up to 4,000 cycles. This combination makes it an ideal solution for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) that demand long endurance and consistent performance. Complementing this is the HnCO-120Ah cell, offering 270 Wh/kg of energy density and an extended cycle life of up to 5,000 cycles. This high-frequency model provides enhanced durability and a lower total cost of ownership, making it particularly well suited for high-frequency scenarios where long service life and reliability are essential.

Drawing on nearly two decades of expertise in battery technology, Microvast continues to advance its energy storage-focused battery solutions, delivering high-performance, reliable products that support development of the energy storage industry and accelerate the adoption of clean energy worldwide.

About Microvast

Microvast is a global leader in providing battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. With a legacy of over 19 years, Microvast has consistently delivered cutting-edge battery systems that empower a cleaner and more sustainable future. The Company's innovative approach and dedication to excellence have positioned it as a trusted partner for customers around the world. Founded in 2006 in Stafford, Texas, Microvast holds more than 810 patents and patent applications that enable solutions for today's electrification needs.

For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn (@microvast).

