Powering What's Next: Sungrow Showcases Next-Gen Energy Innovation at All-Energy Australia 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, unveiled its latest technological advancements at All-Energy Australia 2025, held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Sungrow showcases three standout innovations — the commercial Hybrid Battery and Inverter System (SH110CX Hybrid + ST050CF), the PowerTitan 3.0utility-scale energy storage system, and the 1+X Series modular inverter. These next-generation solutions highlight Sungrow's unwavering commitment to driving industry transformation and empowering professionals across the clean energy landscape.

Sungrow's Booth at All Energy 2025

Smart Energy for Business: Flexible, Scalable, and High Efficiency

Sungrow's C&I EcoSync PV+ESS+EV Charging Solution headlines the commercial segment with the debut of the SH110CX hybrid inverter paired with the ST050CF, a robust, stackable, and expandable DC-coupled storage solution engineered for the Australian market.

Flexible and Scalable Energy Storage: Modular 50 kWh battery packs can be expanded from 100 kWh to 1 MWh, supporting both single-module and forklift-ready configurations for versatile installation and future capacity upgrades.

Modular 50 kWh battery packs can be expanded from 100 kWh to 1 MWh, supporting both single-module and forklift-ready configurations for versatile installation and future capacity upgrades. Seamless PV + Storage Integration: The DC-coupled architecture, combined with the SH110CX inverter, reuses existing PV cabling, meters, and loggers—reducing retrofit costs and on-site work. Fully pre-assembled and tested for quick commissioning for both new and existing sites.

The DC-coupled architecture, combined with the SH110CX inverter, reuses existing PV cabling, meters, and loggers—reducing retrofit costs and on-site work. Fully pre-assembled and tested for quick commissioning for both new and existing sites. Higher Efficiency, Greater Returns: Featuring 10 MPPTs and a DC/AC ratio of 2.0, the SH110CX maximizes solar utilization. With the built-in energy management algorithm, it optimizes peak shaving and self-consumption. It is also capable of VPP Arbitrage, and FCAS participation—delivering higher combined ROI and intelligent grid solutions.

Featuring 10 MPPTs and a DC/AC ratio of 2.0, the SH110CX maximizes solar utilization. With the built-in energy management algorithm, it optimizes peak shaving and self-consumption. It is also capable of VPP Arbitrage, and FCAS participation—delivering higher combined ROI and intelligent grid solutions. Smart user-experience and Safety: Integrated iSolarCloud platform enables one-tap setup, real-time visibility, and AI self-diagnosis. Safe 7 Tech provides multi-layer protection with IP66 / C5-grade durability and ultra-low noise for worry-free operation.

Powering the Grid: Sungrow's Utility-Scale Breakthroughs

At the utility scale, Sungrow's PowerTitan 3.0 and 1+X Series modular inverter represent a major leap in large-scale energy storage design.

- PowerTitan 3.0: Next-Generation ESS Solution

Compactly housed in a 20ft container, PowerTitan 3.0 integrates a 1.72 MW power conversion system with 6.9 MWh of liquid-cooled LFP batteries for unmatched power density. Equipped with advanced grid-forming capabilities, it ensures stable operation across both strong and weak grids. A liquid-cooling system and multi-layer fire and electrical protection deliver superior efficiency, reliability, and safety.

- 1+X Series Modular Inverter : Redefine Utility-Scale Solar Solution

The newly launched 1+X Series Modular Inverter delivers outstanding safety, flexibility, and cost efficiency with advanced protection systems, AI-driven diagnostics, and simplified O&M for faster, easier installation and maintenance. Its modular design ensures that if one unit fails, others continue operating — minimizing energy loss and maximizing system availability. Designed for seamless integration with solar system, it enables earlier commissioning and greater grid independence, setting a new benchmark for utility-scale solar solutions.

Clean Energy at Home: Powering Everyday Life with Intelligence

As more Australian households embrace solar and storage, Sungrow's Home EcoSync Solution (SH15–25T + SBH200–400) provides the intelligence and flexibility modern consumers expect.

Energy Independence : Maximizing solar energy use and minimizing costs through smart grid interaction, off-peak charging, and intelligent solar utilization.

: Maximizing solar energy use and minimizing costs through smart grid interaction, off-peak charging, and intelligent solar utilization. Uninterrupted Power Supply : Engineered with an advanced six-layer battery protection system, it offers whole-home backup and instant switchover during outages, ensuring no delay and no disruption to daily life.

: Engineered with an advanced six-layer battery protection system, it offers whole-home backup and instant switchover during outages, ensuring no delay and no disruption to daily life. Flexible Expansion : Allowing for simple installation and effortless scalability, making it easy to adapt to growing energy needs over time. Whether for residential or commercial applications, the system's modular architecture ensures future-ready performance without complexity.

: Allowing for simple installation and effortless scalability, making it easy to adapt to growing energy needs over time. Whether for residential or commercial applications, the system's modular architecture ensures future-ready performance without complexity. Smart Energy Management: Featuring an intelligent AI assistant and a user-friendly app for real-time insights, live monitoring, and optimized energy consumption.

- EV Charger (AC22E -01)

Sungrow's V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) Charger offers plug-and-play compatibility with SHRS and SHT home storage systems. With effortless installation and minimal setup, it offers maximum convenience for Australian EV owners and supports the growing V2G ecosystem.

"Australia is at a pivotal moment in its clean energy journey, and Sungrow is proud to be part of that transformation," said Joe Zhou, Vice President of Sungrow APAC. "At All-Energy Australia, we're showcasing technologies built for real-world performance — resilient, scalable, and designed to empower communities, support the grid, and accelerate the shift to a zero-carbon future."

With over 12 years of local expertise, 90 professionals, and a 3,000 m² Service and Logistics Center, Sungrow Australia stands at the forefront of the nation's renewable energy evolution. Supported by a strong network of 300+ service partners, Sungrow has been recognized as the No.1 Top Solar Inverter Manufacturer and honored with the EUPD Top Brand PV Award for five consecutive years. With a steadfast commitment to powering a sustainable future, Sungrow delivers cutting-edge technology that empowers Australian homes and communities.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow