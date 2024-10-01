Precision Medicine Group Welcomes Margaret Keegan as CEO

-- Founding CEO Mark Clein named Executive Chairman; Mr. Clein and co-founder Ethan Leder to continue as Board Directors --

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Medicine Group (Precision), a leading next-generation provider of drug development and commercialization services, today announced the appointment of Margaret Keegan as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Keegan succeeds Mark Clein, who is assuming the role of Executive Chairman. Mr. Clein co-founded Precision in 2012 as CEO and, together with co-founder Ethan Leder, purpose-built Precision to capitalize on the scientific and technological innovations that are transforming drug development and enabling widespread access to new, breakthrough therapies. Mr. Leder formerly served as Executive Chairman and will remain a member of the Board of Directors.

Today, Precision is a global team of 3,500 experts spanning the clinical through commercial continuum, and operating across two groups: Precision for Medicine, the premier provider of biomarker-driven clinical research and development, including integrated lab and clinical trial services, and Precision AQ, the foremost provider of commercialization services supporting life science organizations from launch through product maturity.

"We founded Precision with the belief that we could help change the healthcare landscape by improving the development and commercialization of new therapies and supporting access to life-changing medicine for every patient, everywhere. Over the past dozen years, we invested in the necessary capabilities to power this vision, and I am grateful to my colleagues who work tirelessly to meet the dynamic needs of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies," said Mark Clein, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Precision. "Together, we supported the development and launch of hundreds of therapies for some of the most intractable and devastating diseases and provided life science companies the insights, tools, and resources to navigate a complex and ever-evolving global healthcare industry. In Margaret Keegan, we have identified a leader with the vision, experience, and acumen to architect the next chapter. Ethan and I look forward to working with her to further deliver on our purpose for our clients, employees, and the patients they serve."

Margaret Keegan, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Precision was among the first to recognize the power of more personalized, targeted therapies to deliver better outcomes, and early to identify the possibilities and challenges that precision medicine-based approaches would introduce from clinical development through commercialization. In many ways, our industry is at a similar inflection point now, as we assimilate innovations in technology and artificial intelligence and respond to new regulations and shifting macroeconomic conditions. This introduces a tremendous opportunity for Precision to advance from being the first mover in precision medicine to being the global expert in drug development and commercialization. I am thrilled to be joining Precision at this exciting point in the company's rapid development and look forward to leading this outstanding team of professionals."

"Our selection of Margaret as the next CEO of Precision is the result of a long-term succession planning process. Margaret is a passionate leader, with extensive and proven life sciences industry experience. She has a deep commitment to our foundational principles, with a focus on our patient-centric and client-first approach. The Board is confident in her ability to grow and scale Precision as a complete development partner for our biopharmaceutical customers, from clinical R&D through commercialization," said Dr. John Hubbard, Chairman of the Precision Board of Directors. "On behalf of the Board, I want to express my gratitude to Mark and Ethan for their leadership over the last 12 years. In addition to architecting our innovative business model, they've built an industry-leading team and culture that positions Precision for continued success. I know Mark and Ethan will be active contributors on the board as they transition into their new roles."

About Margaret Keegan, CEO of Precision Medicine Group

Ms. Keegan is an industry luminary, who has held executive leadership roles at large pharmaceutical and leading life sciences companies. Most recently, Ms. Keegan served as Operating Partner at Linden Capital Partners, where she evaluated opportunities across the sector, including providers of clinical research, pharmaceutical and commercial services. Prior to joining Linden Capital Partners, Ms. Keegan was the Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer at PRA Health Sciences, where she held sole responsibility for managing the business operations through the sale of the business to ICON plc. Earlier, Ms. Keegan spent over a decade at IQVIA, where she held roles of increasing responsibility, including President – Clinical Development, responsible for global clinical trials and President, Data Management, Biostatistics, Central Monitoring, Safety and Regulatory. Ms. Keegan launched her career in life sciences at GlaxoSmithKline. Ms. Keegan holds a B.Sc. with First Class Honours in Mathematics from the University of Strathclyde and was named a Chartered Statistician by the Institute of Statisticians, United Kingdom.

About Precision Medicine Group

Formed in 2012, Precision Medicine Group is a specialized services company supporting next-generation approaches to drug development and commercialization. Precision provides an integrated infrastructure that supports pharmaceutical and life science companies as they develop new products in the age of precision medicine. The company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit precisionmedicinegrp.com.

