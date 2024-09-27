TOKYO, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since expanding into the Japanese market, Pimax has quickly made waves, fostering collaborations with local distributors and major gaming companies. At the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2024, held from Septemeber 26th to 29th, Pimax introduced its latest flagship product—the Pimax Crystal Light and the Wireless 60G AirLink.

Premiere of new Pimax VR headset at TGS2024

Pimax is a leading innovator in the virtual reality (VR) industry, operating in 72 countries and specializing in professional-grade VR headsets for mid- to high-end users. Their VR headsets are tailored for a range of sectors, including entertainment, industrial applications, and medical fields. At booth #10-C10, Pimax engaged visitors with immersive demonstrations of popular games such as iRacing, VR Chat, and Half-Life: Alyx. Attendees were particularly impressed by the Crystal Light's stunning visual clarity and comfortable design, reinforcing its position as a new benchmark in the VR industry. Its booth also attracted widespread attention from prominent media outlets such as Nikkei News, Ubisoft, BicCamera, MOZA, DELE, and the official TGS team, as well as key industry partners and influencers.

Pimax Crystal Light boasts a cutting-edge 35 PPD high-definition display (2880 x 2880 resolution per eye) and is the first VR headset globally to feature glass lenses, offering an unparalleled visual experience. Its FFR 2.0 rendering technology further reduces system demands, making high-quality VR more accessible. Notably, during the recent Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 preview event, the Pimax Crystal Light was selected as the preferred VR headset for the demonstration, highlighting its growing recognition and credibility within the VR community.

Additonally, Pimax Japan's Marketing Manager, Leo Guo, also introduced the Wireless 60G AirLink, a highly anticipated product that leverages cutting-edge 60G technology for ultra-fast data transmission, low latency, and impressive bandwidth—eliminating the need for a DP cable. According to Lay Zhang, Pimax's General Manager for the APAC region, this product is now available for pre-order and is expected to launch in the coming months.

