Premium Jeju Fruit Spirit "TOMORA" Wins Consecutive Awards at Major Global Spirits Competitions

SEOUL, South Korea, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMORA Craft Spirits, a handcrafted premium Jeju mandarin spirit inspired by the ancient name of Jeju's volcanic island, is gaining attention in the global spirits market after winning consecutive awards at major domestic and international competitions since its debut in 2026.

TOMORA Premium Fruit spirit

ALMQUIST, the producer of TOMORA Fruit Spirits, announced that its three-product TOMORA series achieved remarkable results in its debut year, earning awards at Hong Kong CWSA, the Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition, the World Drinks Awards in the United Kingdom, and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in the United States.

At Hong Kong CWSA, known as an influential competition in the Greater China spirits market, all three TOMORA spirits received awards, including a Double Gold. TOMORA also won a Gold Medal at the Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition, further proving its competitiveness in Asia's key spirits markets.

In Korea, TOMORA spirits received the Grand Prize, the highest honor, at the 2026 Korea Wine & Spirits Awards. With a Gold Medal at the World Drinks Awards in the U.K. and Gold and Silver Medals in the brandy category at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, TOMORA spirits has continued its winning streak across Korea, Asia, Europe, and North America.

"The distinction of TOMORA Fruit Spirits lies in its fully integrated production system, where ALMQUIST manages every step from the cultivation of Jeju-grown mandarins to final processing and distillation. Unlike conventional grain-based distilled spirits, this premium Craft Spirit is completed with 100% mandarin juice grown in Jeju's volcanic soil. Each bottle contains the essence of approximately 80 kilograms of fresh Jeju mandarins, capturing the fruit's rich aroma, refreshing flavor, and exceptionally smooth finish through ALMQUIST's advanced distillation technology."

The brand slogan, "Finally, The Perfection," reflects TOMORA's ambition to present a refined premium spirit completed through Jeju's natural ingredients, masterful production expertise, and meticulous craftsmanship rooted in the island's environment.

"We are honored that TOMORA has been recognized not only in Hong Kong and Tokyo, but also in the U.K. and the U.S.," said Kim Dong-min, CEO of ALMQUIST. "These achievements demonstrate the potential of Jeju mandarins as a premium spirit ingredient and the global competitiveness of ALMQUIST's distilling technology."

ALMQUIST plans to continue creating opportunities for consumers worldwide to experience the natural value of Jeju and the new appeal of mandarin-based Craft Spirits through TOMORA. The company also aims to strengthen TOMORA Craft Spirits' presence in the premium spirits market by sharing Jeju's distinctive terroir with global consumers.

SOURCE ALMQUIST