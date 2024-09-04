Press the "power acceleration key" to escort the textile industry to "march lightly"

KUITUN, China, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 3, the Party member service team of State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company walked into the production workshop of Xinjiang Tianmuhu Carpet Weaving Co., Ltd. to help the enterprise inspect the electrical equipment.

Xinjiang Tianmuhu Carpet Weaving Co., Ltd. settled in Jingouhe Textile Park, Shawan City in 2016. After years of development, it has built a production plant of 45,000 square meters and three production workshops and four BCF spinning production lines. At present, all have realized automated production. Each workshop only needs four or five maintenance workers. It is currently the largest carpet production enterprise in Xinjiang.

In order to effectively ensure the reliable power consumption of enterprises, while continuously increasing the inspection intensity of relevant distribution network line equipment, the company strengthens the implementation of the territorial service of the three-level power supply grid, organizes the Party member service team to actively visit enterprises, answers relevant consultations of enterprise customers on production power consumption, and actively provides enterprise customers with power consumption safety evaluation and safety consulting services, helps enterprises inspect power lines and equipment, timely discovers management problems and equipment hidden dangers in safe power consumption, and cooperates with technical guidance for hidden danger rectification, and urges high-risk and important customers to build their own emergency power sources to ensure power supply and consumption safety.

