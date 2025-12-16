PressLogic Announces Strategic Acquisition of Baby-Kingdom: Merging AI AdTech and Community Power to Redefine Hong Kong's Digital Parenting Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's leading data-driven AdTech ecosystem, PressLogic, today officially announces the full acquisition of Baby-Kingdom, one of Hong Kong's most established and influential online parenting communities. With this strategic move, PressLogic will take over Baby-Kingdom's operations and content strategy while also integrating its extensive historical database, user insights, and community interaction infrastructure—laying the groundwork for future AI-driven innovation.

This acquisition is not just a headline—it's a forward-looking move to reshape the digital parenting landscape by combining deep-rooted community trust with PressLogic's cutting-edge AI and advertising technology.

PressLogic Redefines｜Establishing the New Core of Next-Gen Digital Parenting

Founded in 2002, Baby-Kingdom has long stood as a trusted hub for Hong Kong's parents and expecting families, with over 1.3 million active members and 100 million discussion posts. Now part of the PressLogic ecosystem, Baby-Kingdom will further solidify its leading position in the parenting vertical, while offering brands a uniquely high-retention, high-quality audience base.

"This marks a pivotal milestone in our long-term strategy to build a deeper presence in the parenting community," said Ryan Cheung, Founder and CEO of PressLogic. "It significantly strengthens our digital footprint in Hong Kong and brings more than 2 million additional monthly active users into our network. By combining Baby-Kingdom's community depth with our advanced capabilities in AdTech, AI and data, we can now offer brands a truly end-to-end O2O (online-to-offline) marketing solution—driving measurable impact and performance."

Empowering Community Through Technology｜Ushering in the Era of Smart Marketing

This acquisition reflects PressLogic's ongoing vision to create synergy at the intersection of content, technology and data intelligence. With MediaLens providing social trend analytics, buzz detection and audience insights, ChatBooster enabling real-time engagement, and EventVibe curating one-stop event planning and production, PressLogic will elevate Baby-Kingdom's content strategy and community experience through smart, adaptive technology.

From deeper user understanding and AI-enhanced content recommendations to more meaningful private-domain interactions, this synergy will not only redefine the value of content but also accelerate the evolution of the entire parenting marketing ecosystem.

We deeply respect the Baby-Kingdom team for their dedication and years of service to the parenting space. The culture and trust they've built have become a quiet yet powerful support system for countless families across Hong Kong. This community-born legacy will continue to shine and thrive within the PressLogic ecosystem.

About PressLogic: Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Hong Kong, PressLogic is a next-generation Ad-Tech ecosystem group. We focus on integrating content creation, data analytics, AI technology, and full-funnel marketing strategies. Through technology and data, our advanced SaaS products MediaLens and ChatBooster precisely drive content value and business conversion. These advanced Ad-Tech tools provide brands with one-stop solutions with data-driven insights and to maximize client's advertising efficiency and performance.

PressLogic business spans 7 major Asian markets across countries and regions, including Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea, India, and Shenzhen. Our team comprises over 200 marketing and technology professionals, having built a complete system for production, technology, and analytics capabilities. Our content matrix covers 10 vertical media brands, accumulating over 20 million followers, with monthly content reach exceeding 500 million, and is rapidly expanding. Our media brands span various lifestyle areas, including:

As a leader in the Ad-Tech industry, PressLogic was honored with the 2023 Deloitte Hong Kong Rising Star Award in the AI Software category, is a member of the Hong Kong Science Park Elite Program (ICT), and an alumnus of the Hong Kong Cyberport Incubation Program.

About Baby-Kingdom: Established in 2002, Baby-Kingdom stands as one of Hong Kong's most venerated and comprehensive online forums dedicated to parenting. It has long served as an essential digital haven for parents and expectant mothers, fostering vibrant discussions and knowledge-sharing across all facets of family life.

