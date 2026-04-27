"Pretty Messy" Completes Jūji's Debut Album Journey -- A Luminous Title Track About Embracing Pain and Moving Forward

BANGKOK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thai indie pop–jazz outfit Jūji gracefully wraps up its debut full-length album with "Pretty Messy," a beautifully crafted title track that invites listeners to embrace past wounds before stepping into the future.

Jūji

Based in Chiang Mai, Thailand, and currently signed to Melodic Corner, Jūji has steadily captured audiences with its signature blend of indie pop and jazz, weaving deeply personal narratives in both English and Japanese. Its growing international presence includes performances at Bangkok Music City 2026 in Thailand, Music Lane Festival Okinawa 2026 in Japan, and Minrock Festa 2025 in Busan, South Korea.

Following these international appearances, Jūji reaches a defining milestone with the release of its debut full-length project, The 1st Album, culminating in "Pretty Messy" — a reflective and healing composition that encourages listeners to find beauty and meaning within life's imperfections.

Finding Beauty in Imperfection

"Pretty Messy" explores the process of accepting and embracing sadness. Inspired by real-life experiences, the track reflects on memories, emotional baggage, and the inevitable act of letting go. At its core, it offers a message of quiet optimism: that pain, in hindsight, can reveal its own kind of beauty — especially once we find the strength to move forward.

A Journey Through Love, Longing, and Self-Discovery

As part of The 1st Album, "Pretty Messy" completes a narrative arc centered on love in its many forms — spanning self-discovery, heartbreak, infatuation, and even the longing for something that may never exist.

Over the past year, listeners have followed this journey through standout tracks including "Moon Or Stars," "You," "More & More," "Never This Far Away Gone (All In)," "No Turning Back," "Forbidden Love," and "Dreamland," all leading to the album's poignant conclusion.

The Sound of Jūji

The 1st Album showcases Jūji's distinctive indie pop–jazz sensibility, enriched by each member's unique musical influences. The result is a cohesive body of work that feels both dreamy and sincere — capturing the emotional complexity and quiet vulnerability of the human experience.

Watch & Listen

Experience the beauty of imperfection in Jūji's "Pretty Messy," now available as an official music video on YouTube via Melodic Corner. The 1st Album is also available on all major streaming platforms.

Stay connected with Jūji for upcoming projects and uniquely curated content across all official channels.

Follow Jūji

YouTube : https://youtube.com/@jujiband.official?si=Oqz9qvv59XMdlTCY

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/jujiband.official/?hl=en

Tiktok : https://www.tiktok.com/@jujiband.official?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

SOURCE Melodic Corner