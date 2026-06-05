Preview of Highlights of the 5th Weihai International Week

WEIHAI, China, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from weihai.dzwww.com

Weihai, a city accelerating its transformation from a coastal open city into a dynamic international hub, once again stands in the global spotlight.

As a key platform showcasing the city's internationalization, the 5th Weihai International Week is about to kick off. On the afternoon of May 28, a press conference was held in Weihai to officially launch this year's event. Branded under the theme Dynamic City of Blue Economy, Fertile Ground for Global Investment, the event will feature more than 20 international activities including international trade, sports, technology, education, cultural tourism, and legal services—presenting Weihai's vitality and appeal to the world in a comprehensive way.

Broader Scope: Legal Events Introduced for the First Time

Compared with the previous four events, this year's International Week further expands its content by introducing Cross-Border Commercial Arbitration Practice Exchange for the first time, a legal-themed international activity.

Jointly organized with institutions such as Shandong Arbitration Association, Shandong University, and Dalian Maritime University, the event will bring together renowned arbitration institutions and leading legal scholars from China and abroad. Discussions will focus on topics including foreign-related commercial arbitration practices, overseas arbitration operations and risk prevention for enterprises, and interpretations of revisions to maritime law.

The addition of this new segment marks a further extension of Weihai International Week's service chain toward all-factor internationalization, helping enterprises strengthen awareness of legal risk prevention in international operations and enhance their ability to manage such risks.

Stronger Branding: Expanding Influence

After four years of development, a number of signature events have grown into flagship brands of Weihai International Week.

This year, Weihai will continue to host major high-profile international events such as the HOBIE Sailing Open & HOBIE16 Asian Championship and the Korea (Shandong) Import Commodities Fair. These events not only enhance the city's visibility but also serve as key platforms for Weihai to connect with global resources and showcase its urban charm.

Stronger Investment Promotion: Accelerating Global Capital Inflow

This year's International Week places greater emphasis on promoting economic growth.

Among the highlights is Central and Provincial State-owned Enterprises & Multinationals Investment Promotion Conference, jointly organized by Weihai and the Provincial State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. The event has been officially included as a parallel session of the 7th Qingdao Multinationals Summit. It is expected to attract over 100 representatives from central SOEs, multinational corporations, provincial SOEs, and key investment funds, promoting efficient connections between Weihai enterprises and global capital.

In addition, the event Listed Companies into Weihai, organized with China Association for Public Companies, will bring together executives from around 100 listed companies, creating new opportunities for international capital cooperation in Weihai's high-end manufacturing sector.

More Comprehensive Showcase: A Multi-Dimensional City Image

Beyond the events themselves, this year's International Week will also launch a series of promotional campaigns focusing on building Weihai into:

a model city for international business environment

an international benchmark for refined and sustainable urban development

a pilot zone for international health and wellness tourism

a hub for international consumption

a Northeast Asia cross-border e-commerce logistics center

an innovative international marine city

a new model for sister city exchanges

a comprehensive foreign-related legal service system

These initiatives will be widely promoted through domestic and international media, further enhancing Weihai's global reputation and recognition.

From trade to legal services, from sports to culture, and from technology to education, the 5th Weihai International Week is embracing global attention with a more open approach and pragmatic measures.

June in Weihai promises to be truly exciting.

SOURCE weihai.dzwww.com